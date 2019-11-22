LENOX, Mass. — Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio are scheduled to appear during Tanglewood’s Popular Artist series next summer.
The summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will open the season on June 19.
The show in Lenox is part of Starr’s 80th birthday North American tour following the release of his new album, “What’s My Name.”
Anastasio will join the Boston Pops led by Keith Lockhart on June 20.
The summer series also includes singer-songwriter Judy Collins with folk singer and Berkshire resident Arlo Guthrie on June 21.
The popular NPR quiz show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” returns to Tanglewood on Aug. 27.
The Boston Pops will perform on two evenings dedicated to movie music.
