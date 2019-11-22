BOSTON — Neil Shea got the tying goal early in the third period and Zach Solow scored the winner with 4:13 remaining, lifting 14th-ranked Northeastern to a 3-2 win over Maine in a Hockey East game Saturday night.

Maine (7-5-2, 4-4-2 Hockey East) took a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals by Mitch Fossier and Adam Dawe. Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves for the Black Bears.

Northeastern improved to 8-4-2 overall and 4-3-1 in Hockey East.

COLBY 5, BOWDOIN 2: Alex Bourhas collected two goals and an assist, and the Mules (1-2, 1-2 NESCAC) got three goals in the final period to beat the Polar Bears (1-2, 1-2) in Waterville.

Kienan Scott, J.P. Schuhlen, and Justin Grillo also scored, and Mark Leprine had two assists for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Maverick Lynes scored two goals, and Anthony D’Aloisio made 21 saves as the Huskies (2-5, 2-4 NECH) shut out the Wildcats (0-4, 0-3) in Providence, Rhode Island.

USM led 2-0 after one period on goals by Mark Tomaschek and Tanner McClure, both assisted by Adam Withers. McClure assisted on a goal by Curtis Judd in the second period, and Lynes’ goals made it 5-0 after two periods.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, ENDICOTT 0: Ben Churchfield recorded 39 saves as the Nor’easters (5-2, 5-1 Commonwealth Coast) shut out the Gulls (5-2, 4-2) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Chad Merrell and Chris Jones scored in the first period, Jeff Eppright made it 3-0 in the second period, and Brent Hill completed the scoring in the third.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 2, MAINE 1: Katy Knoll scored midway through the third period to lift the fourth-ranked Huskies (12-1, 9-1 Hockey East) past the Black Bears (5-6-2, 3-5-1) in Boston.

Carly Jackson made 37 saves for Maine, which tied the game on a goal by Celine Tedenby midway though the second period.

COLBY 2, BOWDOIN 0: Cierra San Roman made 20 saves, and the Mules (4-0, 4-0 NESCAC) got goals from Madi Aumann in the first period and Bri Michaud-Nolan in the second to defeat the Polar Bears (2-2, 2-2) in Waterville.

Dani Marquez had 39 saves for Bowdoin.

UNE 3, BECKER 0: Meghan Hamilton tallied a goal and an assist, and Julia Benjamin made 28 saves for the Nor’easters (4-0-1, 3-0-1 CHC) in a win over the Hawks (2-6, 1-5) in Worcester, Mass.

Kyra Yu and Bella Crugnale also scored.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 85, BRIDGEWATER STATE 73: Maddie Hasson scored 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting and also grabbed nine rebounds as the Polar Bears (4-0) won the championship game of the BSU Cave Classic Tip-Off Tournament in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Moira Train added 16 points for Bowdoin, which led 74-40 after three quarters. Annie Maher contributed 12 points.

UMASS DARTMOUTH 74, SOUTHERN MAINE 72: Jordan Moretti scored 21 points, and Ashley Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds and the Corsairs (5-1, 1-0 Little East) held off the Huskies (3-3, 0-1) in Gorham.

The Huskies finished the game on a 16-4 run. Victoria Harris led USM with 24 points and 14 boards. Abi Ramirez added 14 points and Jackie Luckhardt chipped in with 13.

COLBY 68, MIT 42: Alisha Aube had 14 points and eight rebounds as the Mules (1-2) handled the Engineers (1-3) in Waterville.

Keagan Dunbar scored 15 points and also dished out five assists.

ST. JOSEPH’S 76, HUSSON 64: Alyson Fillion sank five 3-pointer and finished with 26 points as the Monks (2-2) defeated the Eagles (1-3) in Standish.

Fillion was 10 of 17. Cassandra Stapelfeld added 20 points, and Julia Quinn posted 11 points and eight assists.

Bailey Donovan led Husson with 19 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

UNE 81, WENTWORTH 45: Jocelyn Chaput scored 20 points and dished out six assists, and Abby Cavallaro and Sadie Nelson each recorded a double-double as the Nor’easters (5-1, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Leopards (3-2, 0-1) in Boston.

Cavallaro finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Nelson had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Madalyn Sanborn chipped in with 12 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 90, HUSSON 83: Jack Casale posted 31 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Monks (1-2) past the Eagles (2-3) in Standish.

Nicholas Curtis and Griffin Foley each added 19 points.

Justin Thompson had 17 points and Brett Cunningham scored 16 for Husson.

BOWDOIN 67, MAINE MARITIME 44: Three players recorded double-doubles for the Polar Bears (2-2) in a win over the Mariners (2-1) in Brunswick.

Stephen Ferraro had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Grad finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Xander Werkman added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Nicholas DePatsy led the Mariners with 12 points.

COLBY 103, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 67: Wallace Tucker scored 28 points to power the Mules (5-0) to a win over the Pilgrims (2-3) in Waterville.

Reserve Alex Dorion finished with 14 points and Matt Hanna added 12.

UMASS DARTMOUTH 83, SOUTHERN MAINE 56: Dhalyn Sanders-Dyer scored 18 points off the bench as the Corsairs (5-0, 1-0 Little East) defeated the Huskies (3-2, 0-1) in Gorham.

Jacobe Thomas led USM with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

WENTWORTH 87, UNE 83: Stephen Azums collected 18 points and 19 rebounds as the Leopards (5-1, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (4-2, 0-1) in overtime in Boston.

UNE’s Drake Gavin forced overtime with a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Avery DeBrito led the Nor’easters with 19 points and five assists, Alex Kravchuk scored 13 points, and Gavin finished with 10.

