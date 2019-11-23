The Georgetown University ranking of colleges (“Is college worth it? A study says Maine Maritime is near the top,” Nov. 14) uses a very narrow lens to gauge return on investment: how much money graduates earn compared to what the college costs. That information is useful for those weighing college choices. But earnings are a totally inadequate way to determine the worth of a college education and subsequent career.

Consider the University of Maine at Farmington, a school that has trained many of Maine’s teachers. It ranks in the middle of the pack – 2,205 out of 4,500 – for 30-year return on investment. That undoubtedly reflects the low pay received by teachers, rather than their value to their students.

We need colleges that help prepare people to be moral leaders, creative thinkers and contributors to their communities. In my view, that is far more important than how much money graduates make.

On my morning commute, I often sing an old gospel song that reminds me why I am working: to try to make a positive difference in the world. The song goes:

“May the work that I do speak for me …”

“May the songs I have sung speak for me …”

“May the love I have shared speak for me.”

“Though I may fall short of my goal,”

“Someone else will share the load,”

“May the work that I do speak for me.”

Shoshana Hoose

Portland

