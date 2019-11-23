The United States ranks 43rd in the world for life expectancy, according to the CIA World Factbook. The same source has found that 55 countries have lower infant mortality than the United States has.
Shockingly, most of the world, including all of Europe, Australia, most of South America and most of Asia, have free and universal health care and we don’t.
Surely this isn’t related to why one of the richest countries in the world is not doing better on these important health statistics?
And why are some of the presidential candidates claiming the United States can’t have free and universal health care? Could it be that the huge medical, pharmaceutical and insurance corporations have some influence here?
If Mexico and Canada can implement free and universal health care, why can’t the United States?
Demand that our candidates and our government do something ethical and brave. Stand up for universal health care for all. Stop putting profits and campaign donations above our health.
Valerie Razsa
Gray
