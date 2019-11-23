This November has felt rather wintry. Temperatures have been below average and parts of Maine have already seen some decent snow. We get the chance to add more snow to Maine landscape on Sunday.

A cold rain is forecast along coastal Maine. Moisture moves in around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning and gradually spreads north and east through the day. As it moves inland, it will encounter colder air and snow looks likely.

The headlines from the National Weather Service show winter weather advisories for the northern half of Maine, with a winter storm warning for the western Maine mountains.

As the low tracks through the Gulf of Maine, cold rain continues with a breeze out of the northeast along the shoreline. The rain/snow line advances north, bringing a transition in the foothills to a mix. Minor slushy accumulation will be possible into Lewiston, Augusta, and Bangor.

North of the aforementioned areas is where snow will likely total up to be a bit higher. Through the western mountains and closer to the Canadian border, totals will likely be on either side of 6″.

Roads will be slick through the northern half of the state on Sunday. Take caution when traveling.

The storm wraps up from west to east late Sunday night. While some slick spots may remain in northern Maine for the Monday morning commute, most will be in much better shape.

We get rewarded on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 50s and we enjoy some sunshine.

