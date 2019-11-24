WINDHAM – Ina Louise Wetmore, 100, formerly of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland, passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019, in Windham. Born in South Portland, on October 5, 1919, she was a daughter of Eugene and Flora (Dinsmore) Strout. Ina graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1938, and married John H. Wetmore Jr., on November 5, 1939.

Ina worked for Cape Elizabeth School Department, the South Portland Fire Department and was the office manager for Dr. James E. McCullum before retiring in 1992.

Ina enjoyed sewing, knitting, line dancing, cards, bingo and her pies were legendary. She was member of the First Congregational Church in South Portland for over 50 years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years in January of 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Wetmore and her spouse, Karen Emerson, of Windham, and her son, Steven J. Wetmore and his spouse, Patrick Eaton, of Raymond.

A very special thank you Ledgewood Manor, for their care and compassion.

Services will be private in Brooklawn Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to: Hospice of Southern Maine

180 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

