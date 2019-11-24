WINDHAM – Butch Beardsley, a loved father and grandfather, and outdoor enthusiast died after a long battle with cancer, Nov. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family at Gosnell House in Scarborough. He was 64 years old.

Butch was born on March 31, 1955, in Portland, second oldest of six children. He was a smart curious man that worked very hard. Once he decided on his work passion, he dug in and earned many licenses for heating, plumbing and all things HVAC. He worked many years at Suburban Propane, eventually starting his own business, Energy Services, LLC, where his passion, dedication and work ethic brought him a large customer base.

For anyone that knew Butch, knew how much he loved his kids and grandkids more than life itself. Butch could light up any room with his laugh and smile. He was a generous man. He was always there to help someone. Along with loving the outdoors, he loved riding his motorcycle.

He leaves behind a loving family: sons, Craig, Heath, and Kevin, daughters, Jennifer (husband Ryan Prince) and JoAnne; grandchildren, Chase, Faith, Keegan, Caeley, Lena, Bode, and Brekin; brothers Mark, Matthew and sister Merrianne, and many nieces and nephews; many, many friends and family that loved him immensely.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life later. Family and friends will be notified.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee. To express condolences or participate in Butch’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous