BOSTON — Celine Tedenby scored from Tereza Vanisova 38 seconds into overtime to give the University of Maine a 3-2 win against fourth-ranked Northeastern on Sunday.

The Black Bears (6-6-2, 4-5-1 Hockey East) took the lead midway through the first period when Morgan Trimper scored. Vendula Pribylova doubled the lead on a power-play goal in the second. Vanisova finished with three assists.

The Huskies (12-2, 9-2) fought back toward the end of the second period after Veronica Pettey cut the lead in half, then Chloe Aurard tied the game on a short-handed goal with under two minutes remaining in the period.

Loryn Porter finished with 50 saves for Maine, and Aerin Frankel stopped 22 shots for the Huskies.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BABSON 76, BATES 48: Frank Oftring had 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Beavers (5-0) routed the Bobcats (1-1) at Lewiston.

Crew Ainge and Jack Coolahan finished with 10 points apiece for the Beavers. Ainge grabbed eight rebounds and Coolahan had seven. Andrew Jaworski flirted with a triple-double posting seven points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Stephon Baxter led Bates with 11 points. Nick Gilpin chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 64, THOMAS 30: Melanie Binkhorst scored 18 points and had five steals as the Bobcats (2-2) handled the Terriers (0-5) at Lewiston.

Ariana Dalia finished with 13 points and seven assists, and Meghan Graff added 12 points and four rebounds.

Karli Stubbs led Thomas in with nine points and five rebounds. Addie Brinkman chipped in with eight points, six boards and two blocks.

