BASKETBALL

Josh Jackson scored 23 points to lead the Memphis Hustle (7-0) to a 119-96 victory over the Maine Red Claws (5-1) on Monday in a matchup of undefeated NBA G League conference leaders in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dusty Hannahs scored 19 points for Memphis, Yuta Watanabe 18 and Jarrod Uthoff 15. Bryce Brown and Tacko Fall scored 14 each to lead Maine, with Kaiser Gates adding 13, Trey Davis 12 and Yante Maten 10

• Tremont Waters, who played for Maine’s NBA parent club, the Boston Celtics on Monday, was named G League Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 24. Waters, a guard, averaged 24.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals during the two games played last week. This season, Waters is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists over five games.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Maine Mariners defenseman Ryan Culkin was recalled to the AHL Laval Rocket on Monday, with defenseman Scott Savage being returned to the ECHL’s Mariners from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Savage was called up to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Culkin has been under contract with Laval for the past two seasons but has played primarily with the Mariners. Culkin leads all Mariners defensemen in scoring, with 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 14 games.

OLYMPICS

DOPING: Russian athletes will have a chance to compete at next year’s Olympics, but their flag would not fly in Tokyo if the World Anti-Doping Agency approves a recommendation it received Monday.

The WADA compliance review committee proposed a four-year ban on Russia hosting major events but stopped short of asking for the blanket ban on Russian athletes that is among the possible sanctions for the most egregious violations.

The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations Dec. 9.

SOCCER

NWSL: The parent company of French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais is in exclusive talks to purchase Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The OL Groupe and the Reign announced the deal Monday and the transaction is expected to be completed on Jan. 31.

Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly known as Lyon, plays in Ligue 1 on the men’s side and Division 1 Feminine on the women’s side. Lyon has won six women’s Champions League titles.

SERIE A: Mario Balotelli was the subject of a racist remark by the president of his club on Monday in the latest discriminatory incident of a Serie A season marred by derogatory chants and other offensive behavior.

Balotelli has struggled since returning to the Italian league with Brescia, his hometown club, and was dropped from the weekend’s match following a dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

Asked about Balotelli before a league meeting on Monday, Brescia president Massimo Cellino said: “He’s black, what can I say, he’s working on clearing himself but he’s having a lot of difficulty.”

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss the derby match against Manchester United on Dec. 7 after being ruled out for a few weeks by Pep Guardiola because of a thigh injury.

– Staff and news services

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »