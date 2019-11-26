The Saco City Council voted unanimously Monday to appoint Bryan Kaenrath as the new city administrator.

Kaenrath, a former four-term state representative, currently serves as town administrator of North Hampton, New Hampshire. He will replace Kevin Sutherland, who announced earlier this year he would leave his position after four years.

The council approved an extension of Sutherland’s contract from Dec. 31 to Jan. 10 to assit with the transition.

The city hired Municipal Resources Incorporated to assist Mayor Marston Lovell with a nationwide search that netted 31 applications. Kaenrath was chosen from a pool of 13 candidates that was further narrowed to three finalists. Those three candidates participated in interviews with a community panel, three city staff members and the City Council. Kaenrath was invited back for a second interview with councilors before they voted to appoint him.

Under the terms of his 3-year contract, Kaenrath will be paid $115,000 annually.

“Saco is a city on the move,” Kaenrath said in a statement. “As one of Maine’s fastest growing cities, this is an exciting time to be a leader in many projects to move Saco forward and improve our community for all citizens.”

Kaenrath said he considers public accessibility “extremely important” and keeps his door open to citizens. He said he wants to work with the mayor and City Council to have an honest, open and transparent city government.

Kaenrath is a native of Long Valley, New Jersey, and graduated from the University of Maine in 2006 with a degree in political science. He represented South Portland for eight years in the House of Representatives starting in 2006. He was the town manager of Gouldsboro for three years before being appointed to that role in North Hampson.

Councilor Marshall Archer said Kaenrath’s government service experience will be an asset to Saco.

“Bryan’s eight years serving the State of Maine as a state representative and the fact that he termed out of service shows great dedication to the community he services,” Archer said in a statement. “His legislative service at the state will be beneficial to many of the city’s projects slated for the next few years, including school capital funding, the Camp Ellis Jetty regional efforts, and the addition of a new turnpike entrance.”

Kaenrath will begin work in Saco on Jan. 1.

