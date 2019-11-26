WINDHAM — The Planning Board on Monday unanimously approved 82 new homes in three different projects.

About 40 residents attended Monday’s meeting, but there was no public comment on those projects. Development has been a hot topic for months, with residents concerned about overdevelopment, including the impacts on taxes, schools, roads, water and rural character. The Planning Board approved 28 new homes in 2017, 118 in 2018 and 184 this year.

Among approved developments was the Land of Nod Road Subdivision, a 30-lot subdivision.

The board has encouraged the developer, Ken Grondin of Grondin Corporation, to maintain a trail system on the property. However, Jim Seymour of Sebago Technics, representing Grondin, said “where the trail was is almost identically where the future road will be.”

The board also unanimously approved 36 additional homes in 18 duplexes to be added to Woodside Condos Retirement Community on Conifer Drive. Construction has already begun on the first phase of the project, consisting of 14 duplexes.

Planning Director Amanda Lessard said her office had received complaints from abutters about blasting that occurred during construction.

Jason Haskell, of DM Roma Consulting Engineers, said the applicant still needs to submit a blasting plan for the next phase.

The board concurred that blasting hours should be restricted to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Board member Andrew Mayo said the onus should fall on the applicant, not the town, to notify abutters about when blasting will occur.

The board also approved the first phase of the 46-unit Belvedere Commons subdivision on Briarwood Lane. The first phase will consist of 14 new condos as well as a duplex, and the second consists of 30 condos. The project is being built by Robie Holdings of Windham.

Lessard had concerns that the tree clearing scheduled for the first phase was greater than what was necessary.

“There will be some additional excavation being done to prep for the next phase,” Haskell responded.

Lessard asked: “Why? There shouldn’t be site work prepped for phase 2 as part of phase 1.”

Haskell said the area would be used to stockpile material from the site, but later agreed to work with the staff to reduce the tree clearing and adjust the proposed tree line.

Also on Monday, the board recommended 3-1, with Vice Chairman Keith Elder against, that the Town Council approve amendments to the Land Use Ordinance related to impact fees.

The fees would go toward open space and other recreation areas for the public. Under the proposed changes, a single-family home would have an impact fee between $303 and $580, depending on the number of bedrooms. There would also be impact fees for attached or multifamily housing or accessory apartments, as well as mobile homes in a mobile home park.

Colin Swan was absent from the four-hour meeting, and the seven-member board is also short two members following elections to the Town Council earlier this month.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: