Robert Farrington, 27, received treatment for his injuries sustained Sunday when Augusta officers responded to a house on South Belfast Avenue at about 12:30 a.m., looking for Farrington.

Inside the house, Officer Sabastian Guptill and Farrington met in what Police Chief Jared Mills described as an armed confrontation, during which Guptill shot Farrington. Mills confirmed Farrington had a gun and that one other person was at the house at the time of the shooting.

Upon his release from the hospital, the Augusta Police Department arrested Farrington for his outstanding warrant obtained by the Fairfield Police Department on the charges of assault (domestic violence) and cruelty to animals that occurred on Nov. 23 within their jurisdiction.

Farrington was also arrested on a warrant obtained by the Augusta Police Department for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon as a result of the incident that occurred in Augusta on Sunday morning while officers were attempting to arrest him on the aforementioned warrant out of Fairfield.

Farrington’s bail has been set at $750 cash for the charges in Fairfield and $5,000 cash for the charge in Augusta, according to a press release from the police department. Farrington also has several bail conditions in place. He was transferred to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility for holding.