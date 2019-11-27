BOSTON — A federal judge has ruled that detaining certain immigrants by default during immigration court proceedings is unconstitutional.
U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris said in a Wednesday decision that asking someone living in in the country illegally to prove they’re not a flight risk or threat before releasing them on bond violates their due process rights.
She said the burden of proof should be on the government, as it is in criminal court.
Saris said the Boston immigration court, which serves Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, must change its proceedings by Dec. 13.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed the class action lawsuit in June on behalf of three immigrants detained after having to prove they weren’t a flight risk.
An ICE spokesman declined to comment, saying the litigation is ongoing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
Wednesday’s college roundup: Virginia shuts down UMaine for 46-26 win
-
Nation & World
Wind could ground balloons at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
-
Nation & World
Powerful storm threatens Thanksgiving travel plans for millions
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Belichick puts Hopkins in elite company
-
Sports
Arena Football League files for bankruptcy, ceases operations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.