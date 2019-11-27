His family is deeply saddened to announce that Marc Son of Windham, formerly of Kennebunk, took his life on Nov. 21, 2019.

Marc was born on April 4, 1958 in Needham, Massachusetts, to Dorothy (Prince) and Henry Son. He grew up in Wellesley and graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School with a hockey scholarship to his revered University of Maine in Orono. After graduation, Marc worked in education, sales and finance. His passion for hockey, golf and fishing was lifelong; our memories of Marc on a boat, the wind in his hair and a big smile on his face will stay with us forever.

Marc leaves behind his wife, Niv, his treasured son Dustin and wife, Katy, his beloved daughter Laura, grandchildren Luke and Theo, his mother, Dotty, his sisters Christine Burrell and husband Toby, Sally Calhoun and husband Jack, Heidi Sansoussi and husband Ghani, brother Scott Son, many nieces and nephews, his former wife, Kathy and her partner, Karen Mesmer, as well as countless friends with whom he shared wonderful adventures.

His friends and family are organizing a celebration of Marc’s life and they warmly welcome you to attend. Please contact Karen at [email protected] for more details.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Counseling Center’s Suicide Prevention Fund at the University of Maine, Orono (our.umaine.edu/son) or The Special Needs Trust for Laura Son, Charles Schwab Bank, P.O. Box 628291, Orlando, FL 32862-9925.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »