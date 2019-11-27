Stephen P. Spofford, 53, a fifth generation resident of Kennebunk, passed away in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home.

Steve was born in Biddeford Jan. 25, 1966, the son of Robert E. and Virginia May Twist Spofford, and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1984. He furthered his education at the University of Maine-Farmington, where he earned duel degrees in political science and history.

Steve returned to Kennebunk, and rejoined the Kennebunk Kennebunkport and Wells Water District, (KKW) where he had worked for two summers during college painting fire hydrants. He currently held the position of supervisor in the Meter Department; a position he held for almost 30 years.

He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Speers, and together they made their home in Kennebunk.

A keeper of the memories, Steve had an incredible knack for remembering the history of Kennebunk and its citizens, and readily shared them with all who took an interest in listening. He currently served as Kennebunk Town Historian, putting together several talks on town history, brought the “history on the street” to Kennebunk, where many signboards were placed to share information on local historical building and historical sites with visitors, and was anxiously anticipating celebrating Kennebunk’s bicentennial next year.

Steve was a member of the South Congregational Church, serving on its Deaconate Board, Fellowship Committee and organized the church’s annual live nativity during Prelude. He was a member of the Brick Store Museum, where he had served on the board of directors and was past president, member of the Kennebunk Fire Society, and brought the history of the Kennebunks to the schools through talks and presentations.

Steve enjoyed travelling, both to South Bristol in the mid-coast, where he could enjoy Round Top Ice Cream, and had just returned from a trip to his ancestral home in Spofforth, England, which was a lifelong dream of his.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Speers Spofford, two sons, Christopher and William Spofford, all of Kennebunk, two brothers, David Spofford of Kennebunk and Robert Spofford of Cohasset, Massachusetts. Two sisters, Nancy Homa of Kennebunkport, and Kathy Spofford of La Verne, California, many nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends in the community.

Visiting hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at South Congregational Church, 2 North St., Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St. Kennebunk, ME. 04043, South Congregational Church, PO Box 414, Kennebunkport, ME. 04046, or to the Stephen P. Spofford Memorial Scholarship, c/o RSU 21 Business Office, 177 Alewive Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Please make check payable to RSU 21/Steve Spofford Scholarship.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Steve’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

