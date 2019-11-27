Arrests

11/18 at 2:39 a.m. Brian Tash, 39, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Deering Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of aggravated furnishing/trafficking scheduled drug, failure to give correct name or date of birth, fugitive from justice and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

11/18 at 11:36 a.m. George C. Cyr, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

11/18 at 4:55 p.m. Jaime Pineda, 19, of Arundel, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/18 at 10:54 p.m. Crystal M. Chihisa, 36, of Gray, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of operating after suspension and suspended registration.

11/18 at 11:23 p.m. Juste Muhizi, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/19 at midnight. Michael Wilder Shafter, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/19 at 12:55 a.m. Brandon D. Cote, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on two outstanding warrants.

11/19 at 2:39 a.m. Michael J. Demeritt, 35, of East Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Deering Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of aggravated furnishing/trafficking in scheduled drugs, hindering apprehension or prosecution and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

11/19 at 12:53 p.m. Jason D. Kenyon, 42, of Gray, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and violation of conditional release.

11/19 at 3:03 p.m. Peter McGowan, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of public drinking.

11/19 at 3:03 p.m. Michael Zelensky, 42, of Saco, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/19 at 8:43 p.m. Paul Mills, 54, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer David Schertz on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

11/19 at 9:25 p.m. Jennifer Velez, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

11/19 at 11:18 p.m. Carrys Mutombo Ngoy, 23, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Frank Pellerin on an outstanding warrant.

11/20 at 2:12 a.m. Dustin Emerton, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/20 at 2:31 a.m. Kordell L. Wadley, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ian Geib on charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/20 at 3:46 a.m. Troy Day, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of burglary (residential), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and three counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/20 at 4:20 a.m. Jibreel J. Garrett, 26, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/20 at 12:59 p.m. Icesis M. Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Sara Clukey on an outstanding warrant.

11/20 at 1:23 p.m. Edward A. Stewart, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of falsifying physical evidence and violation of conditional release.

11/20 at 2:44 p.m. Cristy M. Chadbourne, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/20 at 3:19 p.m. Christopher John Dennis, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer William Stratis on charges of operating after suspension and receiving stolen property.

11/20 at 4:26 p.m. Jillian Veilleux, 39, of Freeport, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant.

11/21 at 1:17 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of assault and criminal trespass.

11/21 at 8 a.m. Omed M. Habibzai, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Stephen Black on charges of harassment and violation of conditional release.

11/21 at 12:51 p.m. Cyrita Collins, 36, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

11/21 at 1:30 p.m. Aisha L. Jones, 29, of Biddeford, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/21 at 2 p.m. Omed M. Habibzai, 18, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Stephen Black on charges of violation of conditional release and violation of protection order.

11/21 at 3:11 p.m. Michelle A. Riolo, 50, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/21 at 4:31 p.m. Matthew Christopher Pike, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a probation violation.

11/21 at 4:38 p.m. Vanessa A. Lazaro, 21, address unlisted, was arrested on High Street by Officer James Keddy on three outstanding warrants.

11/21 at 7:21 p.m. Paine Maxwell Jennings, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of assault on an emergency medical care provider.

11/21 at 7:21 p.m. Derek Willerson, 39, of Windham, was arrested at Munjoy South by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant.

11/22 at midnight. Aaron L. Sharp, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violation of conditional release.

11/22 at 5:37 a.m. Jospeh T. Lewis, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant.

11/22 at 2:44 p.m. Justin George Lynds, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jessica Brown on an outstanding warrant.

11/22 at 9:04 p.m. Matthew Peverada, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/22 at 11:40 p.m. Daniel R. McLuskey, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/23 at 2:05 a.m. Samuel T. Kegan, 25, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Sherwood Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/23 at 2:19 a.m. Michael L. Mathisen, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of criminal threatening, kidnapping, obstructing report of injury or crime and two counts of aggravated assault.

11/23 at 2:32 a.m. Brian Elliott, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

11/23 at 3:32 a.m. David E. Henrickson,22 of Scarborough, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Officer John Nelson on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/23 at 4:05 p.m. David C. Smythe, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/23 at 5:15 p.m. Joseph John Savino, 27, of Gorham, was arrested on Brandon Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on charges of driving to endanger and operating after suspension.

11/23 at 9:52 p.m. Dakota J. Smith, 22, of Gorham, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer William Buckley on a charge of operating without a license.

11/24 at 12:46 a.m. Samantha D. Lovejoy, 23, of Buxton, was arrested on Thames Street by officer Curran Huff on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/24 at 3:53 a.m. Jesse E. Silber, 345, of Portland, was arrested on Poland Street by Officer John Farrar on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/24 at 6:15 a.m. Pedro W. Augusto, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of operating while under the influence.

11/24 at 11:36 a.m. Candace Johnson, 24, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Darrel Lee on a charge of criminal trespass.

