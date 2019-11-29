NAPLES — The Naples Community Resource Council is currently accepting applications for its Christmas 4 Kids program.
If you need assistance for your child this Christmas, contact Director Connie Madura at 595-2854. The deadline for applications is Friday, Dec. 6.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Broadway beckons, alters plans for ‘Almost, Maine’ playwright
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Limited ‘Medicare for All’ would be wise goal for Warren
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Incompetence no excuse for Trump
-
Local & State
A new museum in Bethel features varied treasure – from Maine to the moon
-
Auto
On the Road Review: GMC Visits New England