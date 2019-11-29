Residents at the Enclave Scarborough are continuing to live up to their reputation of pushing the envelope of what it means to live life fully after 70. In a recent outing, the high-spirited group first stopped at Pat’s Pizza of Scarborough to pick up three large pizzas, two liters of ginger ale, and continued up the 295 to their final destination, Bissell Brother’s Brewing Company.

According to Bissell’s website, their mission is to “change people’s perceptions of what beer and the beer experience can be” — just as the Enclave residents are on a mission to change people’s perceptions of what life after 70 can be.

When the Enclave bus pulled in, the reaction of Bissell’s associates was, “Wow. That’s awesome,” and in the words of Enclave resident, Helen Coates the outing was “delicious fun.”

Although winter in Maine is here, the cold will certainly not stop these seniors from gaining new experiences that promote positive social relationships. This outing needless to say was pitcher perfect.

