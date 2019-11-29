Baghdad – Iraq’s embattled prime minister announced Friday that he will submit his resignation to parliament in hopes of curbing two months of widespread protests that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Iraqis.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to resign in response to a call Friday by Iraq’s powerful Shiite Muslim religious leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, for a change of leadership, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

The statement said Abdul Mahdi’s resignation aims to “preserve the blood” of Iraqis amid a rising death toll in protests since early October over official corruption, high unemployment and poor government services in the oil-rich nation.

In a statement that began with a Koranic verse about offering oneself up for sacrifice, Abdul Mahdi said his decision came after listening to a sermon Friday from Sistani, Iraq’s “marja,” or supreme religious authority. In the sermon, read by a Sistani aide at Friday prayers in the central Iraqi city of Najaf and broadcast nationally, Sistani called on the government to “reconsider its options” to prevent further bloodshed in the country.

More than 350 people have been killed in Iraq since the protests shook the country on Oct. 1. Protesters have tried to gain control of central Baghdad and key downtown bridges leading to the seat of government. Security forces have fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowds.

The latest surge of violence included an attack on the Iranian Consulate in Najaf, a city that is sacred to Shiite Muslims and where Sistani resides. Blockades of burning tires cut off parts of the city about 100 miles south of Baghdad.

In the capital, marchers tried to hold bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone, the site of many government offices and diplomat missions, including the U.S. Embassy.

Dadouch reported from Beirut. The Washington Post’s William Branigin in Washington contributed to this report.

