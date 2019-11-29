On Thursday David Dyer proposed to Sally Hildreth while volunteering to serve free Thanksgiving meals at Midcoast Pizza in Bath. The newly engaged couple met two years ago while volunteering at the annual event. “Every year we come back and volunteer here, so I wanted to make it special,” said Dyer. “Next Thanksgiving I suspect we’ll already be married. I don’t want to wait a year to marry her.” Kathleen O’Brien / The Times Record

filed under:
bath maine, Thanksgiving 2019, Times Record News
