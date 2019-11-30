Re: “Our View: Holidays a good time to reach out to former Mainers” (Nov. 25):

The editorial penned by the Portland Press Herald Editorial Board about bringing back Mainers shows exactly how out of touch the liberal media in this blue state is.

I guess if you work in Portland and travel back and forth from your tony enclaves, you have little grasp on what is happening to our state.

Maine is one of the highest-taxed states in the country, and now liberal lawmakers want taxpayers to pay an income to every single person in this state. It is also a state with more poor people than wealthy. Middle-income earners bear the major brunt of well-meaning liberal policies and ideologies that are overburdening them.

Take a look at very liberal California and you will see where we are headed. It’s not very inviting for young people just starting out.

Ann Roberts

Alfred

