MALE:

JACK BASSETT, Senior—Cross country

Class B individual state champion

New England qualifier

All-State, first-team

WMC all-star, first-team

WMC All-Academic

Captain

Bassett had an exceptional season, capped by an individual state title, and we haven’t heard the last of his excellence on the trails.

Bassett started running at a young age and quickly became devoted to the sport.

“I try to run year-round,” said Bassett. “I’m a big fan of competing and I love to win.”

He’s done plenty of winning, especially this fall. Bassett, who also plays basketball and runs outdoor track at Cape Elizabeth, burst on to the cross country scene as a freshman, placing 18th at the Class B state meet. Bassett moved up to third as a sophomore and as a junior, came in third again.

This autumn, Bassett lapped the field in the opening meet at York, placed first by a second over Wells’ Griffin Allaire in a meet at Wells, was first in a meet at eventual Class B champion Greely, came in fourth at the Tournament of Champions and beat Allaire by seven seconds to win the regular season finale.

Bassett was even more impressive in the postseason, winning the Western Maine Conference meet with a time of 17 minutes, 13 seconds, taking first at regionals in 16:39.77, then winning the Class B state meet with a time of 16:40.53, holding off Lincoln Academy’s Jarrett Gulden and Allaire in the process.

Bassett then finished 46th at New Englands (16:39).

“It was a great season,” said Bassett. “I accomplished what I wanted. Winning states was my main goal.”

Bassett is also a member of Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ basketball team, which lost in last year’s state final in double-overtime, and the outdoor track team. He hopes to add a few distance titles to his resume this spring before running in college. At press time, Bassett was in the process of selecting a school.

He’s poised to make a mark at the next level as well. Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, made an immediate impact on the Capers’ program and managed to get better each season.

Coach Andrew Lupien’s comment: “Over the last 18 months, Jack has truly dedicated himself to becoming a better runner and a better leader. He always had talent, but now he is fully engaged in the sport of cross country. He has put in extra work to improve his lower body and core strength while continuing to safely increase his mileage. In workouts, he is able to push himself to the edge of exhaustion time and time again. While his victories week after week have been fun to watch, his leadership is what has stood out to me this season. Jack is the true leader of the team. He models hard work, dedication and effort on a daily basis. He pushes his teammates to be their best in practice and cheers for them loudly in the meets. He supports his teammates through wins and losses, good days and bad days. He impressed me so much all season.”

Prior winners:

2018 John O’Connor (soccer)

2017 Austin Legge (golf)

2016 Ben Ekedahl (football)

2015 Jack O’Rourke (football)

2014 Jack Drinan (football)

2013 Liam Simpson (cross country)

2012 Reese McFarlane (golf)

2011 Tim Lavallee (soccer)

2010 Jack Queeney (soccer)

2009 Ezra Wolfinger (football)

2008 Nate Lavallee (football)

2007 Jim Bump (football)

2006 Graham Egan (cross country)

2005 Mike Kertes (football)

2004 Ron Kelton (golf)

2003 Elliot Cohen (football)

2002 David Croft (soccer)

2001 Jeff Hodge (soccer)

FEMALE:

MAGGIE COCHRAN, Sophomore-Soccer

Class B South, all-conference

WMC Class B all-star, first team

Cochran normally exhibits calm and kindness, but when she gets on the pitch, she turns into an unstoppable assassin and after serving as a playmaker as a freshman, she turned into a finisher without peer this fall, something most memorably on display when she produced three goals in the state game, leading the Capers to a repeat championship.

Cochran came naturally to soccer, as her parents and older sister, Olivia (a senior this fall), played.

“I loved playing soccer right away,” Cochran said. “It’s always come pretty easily to me. When I was 11 or 12, I realized I could make something out of it and that’s when I started working hard.

“I’m not competitive in anything but soccer, but in soccer, I’m hyper-competitive. A different part of me comes out when I play.”

Cochran, who began training with a premier team in Massachusetts in the 8th grade, made an immediate impact with the Capers as a freshman, assisting on numerous big goals and earning all-conference and all-region recognition, as she helped Cape Elizabeth win a Class B title.

This fall, there were some question marks around the team after graduation hit hard and while the Capers suffered an early loss at preseason favorite Yarmouth, it wasn’t long before they were back atop the heap, as Cochran started scoring goals with abandon.

“I’ve never really been a scorer, but Coach (Graham Forsyth) told me at the beginning of the preseason that I had to be more selfish,” Cochran said. “Freshman year was intimidating, but the seniors were so inspiring. This year was still a little intimidating, but being a year older and being closer to the older kids was really helpful.”

“I spoke with Maggie (in the preseason) and told her I needed her to be more direct this year,” said Forsyth. “After (all-state standout and last year’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year) Prezli (Piscopo) left, I needed someone else to step up and she did.”

Cochran stepped up to the overwhelming tune of 32 goals and 14 assists.

Highlights included two goals in an Opening Night victory over Greely, two goals in a victory over Wells, two more in a win over Gray-New Gloucester, the only tally in a victory over Freeport, four goals and two assists in a win over Waynflete, three goals as the Capers avenged their lone loss with a victory over Yarmouth, two goals apiece in wins over Lake Region and Poland, four goals in a victory over Fryeburg Academy, two assists in a win over Freeport and a goal and an assist in a victory over York.

Cochran was even more dazzling in the playoffs, scoring twice in a quarterfinal round blanking of Greely, tallying three goals in a semifinal round win over Freeport, assisting a goal in the regional final victory over Yarmouth, then scoring three more times to lead Cape Elizabeth past Hermon in the state game.

” It’s amazing to score anytime, but to do it in a state game feels really, really good,” Cochran said.

Cochran was the center of attention following the state final, but no one held her closer than her sister, who put into words what everyone was thinking.

“I’m speechless watching (Maggie),” said Olivia Cochran. “She’s always been amazing. I’m sad this was our last game together.”

Cochran hopes to earn All-State and All-American honors before she graduates (she’ll likely be honored multiple times), then she wants to play in college at the Division I level.

Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, has already done some amazing things on the pitch, but the best news for the Capers (and the worst news for everyone else) is that she still has two more varsity seasons remaining to provide thrills.

Coach Graham Forsyth’s comment: “Maggie is special. Everyone who watches her play knows how special she is. She never fails to amaze, but her approach to the game and having a smile on her face is the best part about her character. She treats everyone with respect and is loved by everyone who has the pleasure of working with her. She is a great player.”

Prior winners:

2018 Prezli Piscopo (soccer)

2017 Maggie Dadmun (volleyball)

2016 Mariah Deschino (soccer)

2015 Maddie Bowe (volleyball)

2014 Tess Haller (volleyball)

2013 Kate Breed (soccer)

2012 Kathryn Clark (soccer)

2011 Melanie Vangel (soccer)

2010 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

2009 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

2008 Emily Attwood (cross country)

2007 Emily Attwood (cross country)

2006 Marla Houghton (soccer)

2005 Dana Riker (soccer)

2004 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

2003 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

2002 Clare Egan (cross country)

2001 Addie Rintel (field hockey)

