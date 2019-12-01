MALE:

MAX MORRIONE, Senior-Soccer

Class A South, regional all-star

SMAA All-Star, second-team

SMAA All-Academic

Senior All-Star

Captain

Morrione’s excellence in goal led Deering’s boys’ soccer team to the playoffs and he also helped out the Rams’ football team, by serving as its place-kicker.

Morrione started playing soccer in the fourth grade and first went between the pipes as a freshman at Deering. He joined the varsity team as a sophomore. He was an honorable mention all-star as a junior, then played a huge role in his team’s success this autumn.

Morrione kept the team organized and focused in the preseason, then got the Rams back to the postseason this fall, after they fell short in 2018. Highlights included a strong performance in a season-opening tie against perennial powerhouse Scarborough, 15 saves against Kennebunk, 15 saves in a win at Bonny Eagle, nine saves in a tie versus Sanford and eight saves in a preliminary round playoff loss to Kennebunk.

“We did well this year, but I’m not sure if our record showed it,” said Morrione. “We faced a bit of adversity, but it was a strong group of guys. We put out a good effort every game. I love winning and being able to achieve something as a team.”

Deering coach Joel Costigan said that Morrione was critical to the Rams’ success.

“This season, it was amazing to see Max evolve into a strong leader,” Costigan said. “He ran all our summer sessions, kept his teammates organized and dedicated to improving. Throughout the season, Max was a mature leader, keeping his teammates focused and accountable and holding everyone, including myself, to the highest standards. Talent aside, Max’s leadership meant so much to our program. He is a great example of how to lead.”

For his varsity career, Morrione played 54 games and had a 1.22 goals-against-average.

On the gridiron, Morrione had four extra points and a field goal in a win over Noble.

“I got to have fun and experience personal growth in both sports,” Morrione said

Morrione is gearing up for what should be a strong basketball season and plays lacrosse in the spring. He’s a member of Seeds of Peace and belongs to Deering’s Student Senate. Morrione hopes to play basketball and study political science in college.

Max Morrione, Deering’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, certainly left his mark in high school. In multiple sports. While serving as the ideal leader who restored a proud program to contention.

Coach Joel Costigan’s comment: “Max has been irreplaceable the last three seasons. He is a gifted and fearless athlete who is able to control his box. He is dominant in the air and on 1-v-1’s, which filled a huge void this season in the back and kept us in a lot of games. Max has steadily improved each year throughout his career, which can be attributed to his athleticism, kinesthetic intelligence, work ethic and the fact that he is a multi-sport athlete.”

Prior winners:

2018 Alec Troxell (cross country)

2017 Alex McGonagle (golf)

2016 Yahya Nure (cross country)

2015 Max Chabot (football)

2014 Stephen Ochan (soccer)

2013 Will Barlock (golf)

2012 Kenny Sweet (football)

2011 Joe Walp (golf)

2010 Jamie Ross (football)

2009 Charlie Dupee (soccer)

2008 Jack Heary (football)

2007 Tony Yeboah (soccer)

2006 John Misener (cross country)

2005 Sean Meehan (soccer/football)

2004 Ryan Flaherty (football)

FEMALE:

MIA SARGENT, Senior-Soccer

Class A South, regional all-star

SMAA All-Star, second-team

SMAA All-Academic

Senior All-Star

Captain

Sargent has devoted her athletic life to soccer and will have the opportunity to continue playing at the next level after a strong high school career.

Sargent started with playing with the Seacoast Maine premier program at the age of 10 and has concentrated on soccer ever since.

“I like how soccer is a team game,” Sargent said. “You can get creative with runs and passes. I’m very competitive and I like to win. If someone wins a ball from me, I like to win it right back.”

Sargent joined the Deering varsity as a freshman, made the all-star team as a sophomore and was an honorable mention as a junior. Sargent served as a captain as a junior and again as a senior and was the Rams’ top scorer over her four seasons.

This fall, Sargent assisted the winning goal against Biddeford, scored a goal in a win over Westbrook, scored twice in a win over South Portland and had two goals in her final game, a victory over Sanford.

“I didn’t score as much as I wanted, but in the second half of the season, we kicked it into gear,” Sargent said.

Sargent will stay local and play at the University of Southern Maine next year, where she plans to study biology.

Mia Sargent, Deering’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, consistently put on a show with her tenacity and talent and we haven’t heard the last of her exploits.

Coach Kevin Olson’s comment: “Mia has been a very valuable player throughout her four years at Deering. She made a huge impact on our team the moment she stepped on the field for us as a freshmen. She was a strong, skilled and extremely intelligent player. She showed great vision and awareness on the field. She was composed and poised in the offensive third of the field and was confident with her shot. She was a player who led by example. Mia was so coachable and someone who came to train every day at a high level. Her skills, work ethic, attitude and leadership will be greatly missed. She plans to continue to play soccer at the next level and I’m very excited to continue to follow and support her game.”

Prior winners:

2018 Aleah Murph (field hockey)

2017 Maddy Broda (volleyball)

2016 Kaylee Helmick (volleyball)

2015 Simone Lauture (soccer)

2014 Rylie Turner (field hockey)

2013 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

2012 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

2011 Alexis Sivovlos (soccer)

2010 Amanda Masse (soccer)

2009 Jami LeRoy (field hockey)

2008 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

2007 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

2006 Chelsea Johnson (soccer)

2005 Ashley Morgan (cross country)

2004 Bronwyn Potthoff (field hockey)

