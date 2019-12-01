MALE:

GABE WAGNER, Senior-Soccer

Class B South, all-regional

WMC Class B all-star, first-team

Captain

Wagner turned heads in goal and helped Freeport’s boys’ soccer team make another playoff run, while moonlighting as the place-kicker for a Falcons football squad which enjoyed the best season in program annals.

Wagner grew up chasing his older, athletically talented brothers, Colby and Shea, but he’s long held his own in soccer, basketball and baseball. He played striker for the Falcons prior to this season, when he replaced Atticus Patrick in goal, and he quickly life miserable for opposing scorers.

Highlights included nine saves in a tie at Greely, eight saves in a win at Cape Elizabeth and eight saves in a tie at Yarmouth.

In the playoffs, Wagner helped the Falcons survive Cape Elizabeth in double overtime in the quarterfinals, then made five saves in a semifinal round loss to eventual champion Yarmouth.

In addition to his soccer heroics, Wagner kicked for the Freeport football team, which edged Cape Elizabeth in a double overtime thriller in the Class C South quarterfinals (Wagner kicked a high-pressure extra point to tie the game late in regulation and added two PATs in OT) and made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Leavitt.

“I wanted to play football from a young age,” Wagner said. “It’s really fun to kick.”

Wagner is playing basketball this winter and will compete in baseball this spring. He badly wants to win a title before graduating.

“I feel like we owe it to the school to get one,” Wagner said.

Wagner wants to compete in sports in college, but might do a year of prep school first. Stay tuned.

He certainly had an autumn to remember. Gabe Wagner, Freeport’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, came up huge in the clutch in two sports and always seems to be at his absolute best when it matters the most.

Coach Bob Strong’s comment: “Knowing that we had the best goalkeeper in the state between the pipes gave our team reassurance that they had a chance to win any game. This being his first year playing goal, we can all only imagine how good Gabe could have been had he committed to playing when he was younger. Gabe’s athleticism, coupled with his competitiveness, enabled him to cover literally the entire box. He distributed the ball so effectively, whether he was throwing the ball to feet at the half line, or punting the ball to the top of our opponent’s penalty box. Above all, what made Gabe so invaluable to our team was his leadership and his ability to motivate our players. I felt tremendously lucky for the opportunity to coach Gabe. He’s a special young man.”

Prior winners:

2018 Shea Wagner (soccer)

2017 Ethan Sclar (golf)

2016 Josh Burke (football)

2015 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2014 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2013 Ben MacMillan (football)

2012 Dan Burke (football)

2011 Jack Dawe (soccer)

2010 James Purdy (football)

2009 Miguel Beckles (football)

2008 Cody Bartlett (soccer)

2007 Jon Klages (football)

2006 Luke Charest (soccer)

2005 Elliott Townsend (soccer)

2004 Jeff Smith (soccer)

2003 Josh Zolla (cross country)

2002 Chris Vigliotta (soccer)

2001 Scott Newell (golf)

FEMALE:

CATRIONA GOULD, Senior-Soccer

Class B South, regional all-star

WMC Class B all-star, first-team

WMC All-Academic team

Senior all-star

Captain

Gould completed her high school career as the program’s most prolific scorer by leading Freeport to the playoffs once again.

Gould started playing soccer at the age of four, chasing her older brothers, and it quickly became her passion.

“Soccer’s always been my top sport,” said Gould. “I love my teammates. We have a good time.”

Gould, whose speed and finishing touch made her stand out, credits those teammates for her success.

“My speed has helped me a lot, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Gould said. “We connect well.”

As a freshman, Gould led the Falcons in scoring. As a sophomore, she led Freeport in goals again and was named to the all-conference team. As a junior, she put the ball in the net on 31 occasions and was named a regional all-star.

The fun continued this year, as Gould had 22 goals and seven assists.

Highlights included four goals in a win over Greely, two goals and two assists in a victory over Lake Region, the game’s lone goal, on a penalty kick, in a win at Yarmouth, two goals in a victory over St. Dom’s and three goals in a win over Poland.

Gould then scored three more goals in quarterfinal round victory over Lincoln Academy before the Falcons lost to eventual champion Cape Elizabeth in the semifinals.

Gould, who also plays basketball and sprints in outdoor track, would like to play soccer in college and figures to have plenty of options when the time comes.

We won’t see a goal-scorer like her again anytime soon. Catriona Gould, Freeport’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, was a scorer, a leader and a winner.

Coach David Intraversato’s comment: “Cat was a great leader this year. She did a good job as a mentor to a few of our freshmen. She helped coach our eighth grade team after the season was done. Young players really look up to her as a role model. After a 31-goal season as a junior, our opposition really keyed on her and she had to work hard fighting off double teams to earn every goal this year.”

Prior winners:

2018 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

2017 Lily Horne (cross country)

2016 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

2015 Morgan Karnes (field hockey)

2014 Abby Smith (field hockey)

2013 Livvy Dimick (soccer)

2012 Jocelyn Davee (soccer)

2011 Kayla Thurlow (field hockey)

2010 Lauren Easler (cross country)

2009 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2008 Molly Susla (cross country)

2007 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2006 Molly Susla (cross country)

2005 Kelsey Nichols (cross country)

2004 Lucy Garrec (cross country)

2003 Dani O’Rourke-Suchoff (cross country)

2002 Michelle Peters (field hockey)

2001 Amy Morejon (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: