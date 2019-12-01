PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without defenseman Brian Dumoulin for at least eight weeks after he underwent left ankle surgery on Sunday.

Dumoulin, a Biddeford native, left Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the first period with what the team termed a lower-body injury. General Manager Jim Rutherford said on Sunday that surgeons repaired lacerated tendons in Dumoulin’s left ankle.

Dumoulin has one goal and six assists in 23 games this season. He missed four games earlier in the season with an unspecified lower-body injury.

Dumoulin joins an injured list that already includes star center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Nick Bjugstad.

BLUE JACKETS: Defenseman Zach Werenski is expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder injury.

The team said Werenski was hurt in the first period of Saturday night’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Werenski has been bothered by shoulder problems in the past.

Werenski leads all Columbus defensemen in scoring this season with six goals and 10 assists in 26 games. His goal, assist and point totals rank third overall on the club.

SUNDAY’S GAME

WILD 3, STARS 2: Mikko Koivu scored in the fourth round of a shootout to help Minnesota beat visiting Dallas.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Zack Parise also scored for the Wild. Alex Stalock made 26 saves and stuffed Corey Perry in the final round to seal the victory.

Blake Comeau and John Klingberg scored for Dallas and Ben Bishop stopped 27 shots. The Stars have lost three in a row after a 14-1-1 run.

