CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team dominated the second half of a 66-40 road win at MIT on Saturday afternoon.

The fourth-ranked Polar Bears improved to 6-0 this season, while the Engineers dropped to 1-5.

Bowdoin actually trailed MIT at halftime, 25-21, after shooting just 31% from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The Engineers owned as much as an 11-point lead in the first half.

The Polar Bears hit their stride in the second half, connecting on 55% on their shots, including eight 3-pointers. They opened the second half on an 11-1 run and outscored the Engineers 18-8 in the period.

The Polar Bears poured it on in the fourth quarter, outscoring the hosts 27-7, en route to the win.

Samantha Roy posted 20 points, six rebounds and two steals in the victory while Maddie Hasson racked up 17 points and five caroms to go with two steals.

After the slow start, Bowdoin finished at 43% shooting from the field and used a suffocating defensive effort that held MIT to just 27% from the field.

The Polar Bears also owned a 47-29 edge in rebounding.

Bowdoin will return to action on Thursday night when the Polar Bears travel to play at Bates at 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Babson outscored Bowdoin 12-2 over the final five minutes to take a 76-66 win at Morrell Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers remained unbeaten at 6-0 this season, while the Polar Bears fell to 3-3.

In a back-and-forth contest throughout, the game featured 13 tie scores and 18 lead changes.

Babson carried a 38-32 lead into halftime thanks to a 9-0 surge before the break, sparked by 3-pointers from Jack Coolahan and Frank Oftring.

The Beavers opened up a 10-point lead out of the half, but Bowdoin stayed within striking distance, using a 9-2 run to tighten the contest midway through the second half.

Bowdoin briefly took the lead with eight minutes on the clock as David Reynolds scored four straight points to give the hosts a 55-53 edge with 8:33 on the clock. But Babson quickly replied with four straight points to regain the lead, and the teams traded buckets until the 5:24 mark when a Zavier Rucker layup knotted the contest at 64-64.

The Polar Bears missed their next five shots and committed three crucial turnovers in a three-minute span as Babson slowly pulled away.

Andrew Jaworski delivered the big blow with a 3-pointer for the visitors, and the Beavers went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes to seal the victory.

Rucker scored 15 points for Bowdoin while Reynolds added 15 points and six boards. Taiga Kagitomi chipped in 10 points and five caroms for Bowdoin, which hosts Bates on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Women’s hockey

Tala Glass scored in overtime to cap Bowdoin’s 3-2 comeback victory over UMass-Boston on Sunday afternoon.

The Polar Bears played back-to-back overtime games this weekend and left the Codfish Bowl in Boston with a 3-2-1 overall record. The Beacons are 3-6-1.

UMass-Boston took the lead 9:18 into the game after Jane Ann Drill fired a shot high off the boards behind the net. Erica Lunn collected the puck and backhanded a shot off a Bowdoin defender and inside the near post.

Just two minutes later, Lunn doubled the Beacon lead when Cailey Kozich tipped the puck to Lunn along the boards who took a low angle shot, burying the puck 5-hole.

Bowdoin broke through on its fourth power play opportunity of the game midway through the second period. Izzi Stoddard sent a back-door pass to Meg Galanos for a one-timer. Galanos found the inside near post to cut the deficit in half.

The Polar Bears again scored on the power play in the third to even the score at 2-2 as Katie Leininger skated in from the circle and sent a hard shot on net that was tipped by Angelina Joyce.

Glass finally ended the game at 3:23 of overtime with a hard shot that deflected off Caty Flagg’s shoulder and into the net.

Dani Marquez ended the day with 18 saves for Bowdoin. Flagg made 46 stops to keep the Beacons in the game.

In Saturday’s contest, the Polar Bears tied Stevenson University, 1-1, but failed to advance to the Codfish Bowl final with a 2-0 shootout setback.

The game counts as a tie for both teams.

Bowdoin held a commanding 20-6 shot advantage in the first period, including a pair of power-play opportunities, but were unable to solve Annika Carlander to take the lead.

Stevenson’s Allyson Barlow scored a power-play goal just under five minutes into the second to put Bowdoin on its heels. The goal came while the Mustangs were on a 5-on-3 power play.

Stoddard forced overtime with a solo mark in the third. The junior’s goal came with 4:18 remaining in regulation.

Bowdoin managed a pair of shots in overtime, but were unable to end the game. The Polar Bear defense kept the Mustangs without a shot during overtime.

Bowdoin failed to convert on either of its first two shootout attempts, while the Mustangs had two successful conversions.

Madeline Carlson made 17 saves for the Polar Bears, earning a tie in her first start in net. Carlander made 45 stops for the Mustangs.

The Polar Bears return to Watson Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Anna Maria.

Men’s hockey

Ethan Kimball scored with less than a minute remaining in regulation to lift Bowdoin to a 2-1 win over UMass-Boston on Sunday evening at Watson Arena.

The Polar Bears improved to 3-3 on the year after winning both of their games over the weekend. UMass-Boston sits at 4-4.

Bowdoin scored the game’s first goal with 1:05 remaining in the first period after Cam Berube fired a shot from the point that was turned away by Bailey MacBurnie. Andy Stoneman quickly cleaned up the rebound for his first collegiate goal.

With under two minutes to play in the second period, Dakota Keene broke away into the Bowdoin zone for a one-on-goal. Alex Zafonte made a sprawling save on the shot to the near post to keep UMass-Boston off the board.

The Beacons broke through and tied the game at 8:47 in the third when Chris Peters wristed a shot from above the left circle, going top shelf for the equalizer.

After a faceoff win the in the Bowdoin zone, Ethan Nitkin fired a shot directly on net with Zafonte making a quick blocker save to keep the game tied.

With 57 seconds remaining in regulation, Ronnie Lestan won a faceoff on the right side and kicked the puck back to Kimball. Kimball one-timed a shot off the feed and fired the puck past MacBurnie.

Zafonte made 31 saves for the Polar Bears.

On Saturday, the Bowdoin returned to the win column with a 6-0 victory over Albertus Magnus in the opening game of the Bowdoin-Colby Classic on Saturday at Colby College in Waterville.

Bowdoin got on the board just 40 seconds into action as Kyle Jadatz finished off a feed from Max Ginsberg.

With just under seven minutes played, Bowdoin doubled its lead on the power play. Thomas Dunleavy tallied the goal with helpers from Chris Brown and Bobby Pearl.

Bowdoin put up four goals in the second period. Jimmy Duffy and Bradley Ingersoll scored within 34 seconds of each other earlyl in the frame.

Ean Small and Christian Capello also put quick back-to-back goals up midway through the period.

In total, 11 Bowdoin players tallied a point during the game.

Zafonte picked up a 28 save shutout victory.

The Polar Bears host Connecticut College on Friday at 7 p.m.

