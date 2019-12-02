Arrests

11/28 at 12:54 a.m. Heather Lee Hewett, 45, of Birkdale Road, was arrested on Bucknam Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/24 at 10:28 a.m. A male juvenile was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/25 at 5:15 p.m. Joshua S. Sayah, 23, of Phoenix Lane, Windham, was issued a summons on Leighton Road by Sgt. Michael Brown on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

11/22 at 12:02 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

11/22 at 3:36 p.m. Shots fired on Gray Road.

11/22 at 10:35 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.

11/23 at 4:05 a.m. Assist State Police.

11/23 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on Brook Road.

11/23 at 11:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Brook Road.

11/24 at 2:45 a.m. Assist State Police.

11/24 at 3:25 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

11/25 at 5:01 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

11/25 at 6:16 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

11/25 at 5:26 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/25 at 6:21 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

11/25 at 6:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

11/25 at 8:12 p.m. Criminal mischief on Gray Road.

11/26 at 12:58 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/26 at 1:56 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mountain Road.

11/26 at 2:08 p.m. Alarm on Preservation Drive.

11/26 at 3:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

11/26 at 5:20 p.m. Odor of smoke on Riverside Drive.

11/27 at 10:26 a.m. Assist Portland.

11/27 at 11:43 a.m. Structural fire on Baltusrol Circle.

11/27 at 11:56 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/28 at 1:22 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

11/28 at 5:18 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

11/28 at 5:55 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Depot Road.

11/29 at 2:13 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 22-29.

