Frank Vignola’s Swingin’ Christmas

7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

World-renowned guitarist Frank Vignola takes to the stage in Bath on Friday for an evening of not only holiday tunes but ones from the likes of Frank Zappa, Paul Simon, Bach and Beethoven. Vignola will be accompanied by another guitarist, Vinny Raniolo, along with bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, who has played with Stan Getz, Alicia Keys and Willie Nelson. Jazz vocalist Audra Mariel rounds out the quartet.

Cracker

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Cracker is a rock band out of Virginia formed in the early ’90s by David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Johnny Hickman. Maybe you remember the 1993 hit “Low” from their second album “Kerosene Hat.” Eight albums have followed, so they’ll have plenty of material to choose from, including the still-catchy “Teen Angst (What The World Needs Now).” Indie-rock act Leland Sundries opens the show.

Tall Heights

8 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Boston electro-pop folk duo Tall Heights is Tim Harrington on vocals and guitar and Paul Wright on cello and vocals. Their two recent singles are the scintillating and uplifting “Keeps Me Light” and the tender-hearted and vocally gorgeous “Depths.” Last year, they released the album “Pretty Colors For Your Actions.” Joining Tall Heights is the co-ed a cappella group Upper Structure from Berklee College of Music, which will sing with Tall Heights on several songs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: