Lois Lowry’s debut novel, “A Summer to Die,” and the following, “Anastasia Krupnik,” established her as a young-adult author who could relate to both the monumental and everyday struggles of youth.

She twice has received the Newbery Medal, given each year for the most distinguished piece of fiction published for young people. “Number the Stars,” set in Copenhagen during World War II, remains one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, and “The Giver,” a dystopian science-fiction story, is a staple of middle-school reading lists.

In April 2020, she will release “On the Horizon,” her 46th book and her first written in verse. Drawn from her childhood memories in Japan and Hawaii, along with research, it tells the story of soldiers and civilians whose lives were lost or uprooted by the bombings of Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima.

Lowry also has worked as a photojournalist, and her portrait of a Danish girl is on the cover of many editions of “Number the Stars.” A mother and grandmother, she has lived all over the world but now divides her time between Maine and Florida.

Lowry will be interviewed by Portland Press Herald reporter Ray Routhier. A book signing will follow the interview, with a pop-up shop from Longfellow Books.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. at One Longfellow Square, 181 State. St. Doors open at 6:30.

