Tuesday was a good day for thousands of Maine children.

Many readers of the Portland Press Herald chose Tuesday to open their checkbooks or donate online and help bring a little joy to children whose families are going through tough times. Their generosity will help ensure that more than 4,000 Maine kids have gifts to unwrap and share the joy of a holiday tradition that most families take for granted.

Some of the readers’ donations are listed below. More will be published in the coming days.

Toy Fund Director Kathleen Meade said she saw a big uptick in donations online Tuesday, and she expects a similar increase in checks that arrive in the mail later this week. “It’s been quite steady since 9 o’clock,” Meade said Tuesday afternoon.

Chalk it up to #GivingTuesday, the social media-driven effort to encourage generosity on the heels of the biggest shopping days of the year – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The focus on charitable giving is a reminder for many people to make their year-end donations, and an inspiration to others to share their good fortune with others who need help.

That’s a good thing, considering the Press Herald Toy Fund is also receiving a steady flow of requests for help from desperate parents. It’s going to take more big giving days in the comings weeks to keep up with the need, Meade said.

Of course, not all of the donors who supported the fund this week were inspired by their social media feeds.

Consider Jeanette Sferes of Falmouth.

Sferes, who grew up in Portland and is now 86 years old, jokes that while there are plenty of things she doesn’t love about herself – she thinks she talks to much, for example – she has never needed much prompting about giving. To be honest, she worries that she might give too much to too many charities.

And, she said, the toy fund will soon receive it’s annual gift. Her checks, typically $200 or $300 a year, began arriving in the 1950s, only a few years after the 70-year-old charity was created.

“I was probably in my 20s (when I started giving),” she said. “I went to school with the daughter of the man who started it and that’s how I made the connection.”

That’s literally old school social networking.

