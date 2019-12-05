CAPE ELIZABETH — Fall 2019 programs run through December, but Cape Elizabeth Community Services is gearing up for winter 2020 programs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at capecommunityservices.org, and at 8 a.m. Dec. 16 over the phone at 799-2868 or in person at 343 Ocean House Road.

A variety of programs for all ages are available, from health and wellness classes to arts and entertainment events. Cost, fees and discounts vary by program.

Cape Elizabeth Community Services is overseen by a seven-member board appointed by the Town Council. The board’s purpose is to advocate for versatile community programs offering educational, cultural, recreational and social enrichment opportunities.

