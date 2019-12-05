The Board of Directors of Midcoast Humane, a nonprofit providing animal welfare services to 41 municipalities in Maine, has announced the appointment of Mary P. Sundeen as its first president since commencing operations in 1950.

“Over the past four months, the board of directors has been focused on finding the right executive to lead our organization into the future,” said Christen Graham, Midcoast Humane board chair stated in a news release. “I am delighted to tell you we’ve found her. Mary is an experienced, nonprofit leader who has helped prior organizations she has served to reimagine their potential, implement best practices and achieve financial sustainability. We look forward to working with Mary and to the further growth and success of Midcoast Humane under her leadership.”

“Midcoast Humane is undergoing critical restructuring as it enters its 70th year of service to the communities, people and animals of Midcoast Maine,” said Sundeen in the release. “Key objectives over the next year are strengthening infrastructure, expanding services and community partnerships, replacing several aging facilities, and reallocating assets and personnel to create a clear path to success and sustainability for decades to come. I am very pleased to join the team at Midcoast Humane and am honored to support their vital work of caring for almost 4,000 homeless animals each year.”

Sundeen has 30 years of experience in for-profit and non-profit management, corporate communications, and investor relations chiefly within the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Midcoast Humane, she served as senior vice president of corporate communications for DisposeRx, Inc.; president of the HealthWell Foundation, recognized by Forbes as the 12th Most Efficient Charity in the United States; and as president and chief executive officer of a non-profit Maryland-based hospice. She is a lifelong volunteer and animal advocate, according to the release.

