Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 12/9 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Mon. 12/9 7 p.m. School Board Caucus TH
Tues. 12/10 6:30 p.m. School Board TH
Tues. 12/10 7 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Wed. 12/11 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Scarborough
Mon. 12/9 6:30 p.m. Community Center Committee MB
Mon. 12/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission MB
Tues. 12/10 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters & Harbor Committee MB
Tues. 12/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission MB
Tues. 12/10 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee MB
Wed. 12/11 7 p.m. Zoning Board MB
Thur. 12/12 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop MB
South Portland
Mon. 12/9 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Tues. 12/10 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 12/11 4 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance Committee CC
Wed. 12/11 4 p.m. Skatepark Committee CC
Wed. 12/11 5 p.m. Open Space Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Wed. 12/11 5:30 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation CH
Wed. 12/11 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 12/12 5 p.m. Harbor Commission 2 Portland Fish Pier
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland boys open with loss to defending champs
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland girls open with win over Bangor
-
Times Record Sports
Mt. Ararat wins opener over Morse in girls hoops
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sally Struthers leaves Ogunquit Playhouse’s ‘Annie’ after breaking leg in fall
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum, Brown lift Celtics past Nuggets