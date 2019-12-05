Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  12/9  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Mon.  12/9  7 p.m.  School Board Caucus  TH

Tues.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  School Board  TH

Tues.  12/10  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Wed.  12/11  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  12/9  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  MB

Mon.  12/9  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  MB

Tues.  12/10  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters & Harbor Committee  MB

Tues.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  MB

Tues.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  MB

Wed.  12/11  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  MB

Thur.  12/12  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  MB

South Portland

Mon.  12/9  6 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Tues.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  12/11  4 p.m.  Fertilizer Ordinance Committee  CC

Wed.  12/11  4 p.m.  Skatepark Committee  CC

Wed.  12/11  5 p.m.  Open Space Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Wed.  12/11  5:30 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation  CH

Wed.  12/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  12/12  5 p.m.  Harbor Commission  2 Portland Fish Pier

