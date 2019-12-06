SCARBOROUGH — Craft fairs and shows present a place to buy handmade and unique gifts for friends and family this holiday season, and on Dec. 7, there will be three different shows in one day.

Blue Point Congregational Church UCC, located on 236 Pine Point Road in Scarborough will be having its Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will include its annual haddock chowder lunch, according to the event’s website.

First Congregational Church of Scarborough, located on 167 Black Point Road, will also be hosting its 2019 Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church’s Facebook page boasts, “Wonderful, hand crafted gifts, including, jewelry, baked & canned goods, wreaths, tree & home decorations, beautiful bags and knitted wearable, and much more!”

Lastly, the West Scarborough United Methodist Church, located on 656 US-Route 1, will have its own craft fair on Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

In the evening, the Annual Santa in the Park event will take place at Memorial Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., which will include live music and a Christmas tree lighting, according to the town of Scarborough’s website.

The event is free to the public.

“Fiddleheads Chorus and the Scarborough High School Chorus will be providing live music during the event as we count down to the tree lighting,” said the website. “Scarborough Rotary Club will be providing hot beverages and goodies courtesy of On The Vine Marketplace and Sam’s Club. Home Depot will be joining us again with free build-your-own toy kits. As always, we will have many fire pits going to keep everyone warm and tractor rides to transport people to and from the High School parking lots. Be sure to bring a camera to capture the fun and stay for the fireworks display at the end of the night.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: