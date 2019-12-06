Helen Shaw

Helen Frances Shaw, 80, a resident of Kennebunk and Florien, Louisiana, died Dec. 1, 2019 at the St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after a brief illness.

Helen was born in Kennebunkport on Sept. 1, 1939, a daughter of Harry Durwood and Ellen Emma (Wildes) Brown and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1957. On Oct. 25, 1958 she married her late husband, Bradford L. Shaw., Jr.

She was employed by Fiber Materials, Inc. of Biddeford retired in 2000, then she worked at Nunan’s Lobster Hut of Cape Porpoise for many years.,

Helen was a member of the Aurora – Madonna Chapter of Eastern Star of Kennebunk and Wildwood Ladies Auxiliary of Kennebunkport. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, baking breads and rolls for the Masons and fire department dinners and spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bradford L Shaw Jr., her great-grandson Wyatt Frost, a nephew Harry Brown and a niece Lisa Brown .

Helen is survived by her daughter Mary Ricker and her husband Robert of Kennebunkport, two sons; Mark Shaw and his wife Patrice of Florien, Louisiana, whom she lived with and Peter Shaw and his wife Wendy of Kennebunk, two brothers Charles Brown and his wife Priscilla, and Harry Brown and his wife Erline and sister Clara Hutchins all of Kennebunkport and seven grandchildren Jamie Shaw and his wife Jen, Brandon Ricker, Jena Frost and her husband Aaron, Ivy Shaw, Tyler Ricker, Dylan Ricker and his wife Kiersten and Matthew Shaw and four great grandchildren Kenzey, Scarlett, Autumn and Jake and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, where an Eastern Star service at 6:30 p.m. at the chapel .

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Bibber Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire memorial donations may be made to the Wyatt Frost Memorial Foundation P.O. Box 466 Kennebunk, ME 04043 in Helen’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Helen’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

