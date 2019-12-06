Paul George, Sr.

Paul Leo George, Sr., 74, of Kennebunk, died peacefully Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a battle with cancer. He was born in Boston on Sept. 24, 1945, the son of James F. George, Jr. and Irene E. (Simmons) George. He graduated from Marian High School in Natick, Massachusetts, and then earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University. He was also a graduate of the Wentworth Institute.

On April 24, 2004, he married Mary Farrell in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Together they shared 15 wonderful years of marriage.

Paul was a telecommunications engineer for the former Bell Atlantic Company (now Verizon) for over 35 years.

He and Mary loved travelling to warm weather spots, especially Florida and Aruba. Spur of the moment road trips were also a favorite for visiting friends and family. Paul was an avid football and baseball fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mary (Farrell) George of Kennebunk; his son, Paul Leo George, Jr., of Norton, Massachusetts; two daughters, Melissa Roscoe of Mansfield, Massachusetts, Jennifer Smith and husband Bob of Kennebunk; three grandchildren, Laura E. Smith of Shapleigh, James George of Johnston, Rhode Island, Sarah Smith of Jacksonville, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Ellianna Louise George of Norton, Massachusetts, Raya Kaczkowsky of Jacksonville, North Carolina. and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

There are no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Paul’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St.l, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »