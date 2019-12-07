Tyler Baker, Falmouth senior: Baker bettered his eighth place in the 2018 Class A individual tournament with a tie for fifth (76). In the team championship, he paced the Yachtsmen – who finished with the same score as runner-up Greely, but placed third after the tiebreaker – by shooting a 79.

Bennett Berg, Portland junior: The Bulldogs did not qualify for the team championship, but Berg showed he belongs among the best with a second-place finish in the Class A individual championships, shooting a 71.

Evan Glicos, Windham senior: A soccer player who was limited to three golf matches during the year (37.7 average), Glicos did just fine in the postseason. He shot a 79 during the team tournament, then recorded a 78 in the Class A individual championships, placing eighth.

Andrew Klein, Greely junior: After shooting a 79 to help the Rangers finish second in the Class A team championships – two shots from first place – Klein shot a 77 to finish seventh in the individual tournament.

Caleb Manuel, Mt. Ararat senior: The boys’ Golfer of the Year, Manuel defended his Class A individual state title, shooting a 69. He also led the Eagles to a second straight team championship at Natanis Golf Course’s Tomahawk course. Earlier in the season at Tomahawk, Manuel shot a course-record 63. He will play at the University of Connecticut next year.

Nick McGonagle, Deering junior: McGonagle was a man without a team when it mattered. Deering had no squad, and though McGonagle could practice with Portland High, he could not play for the Bulldogs. He made up for it with a 75 and a fourth-place finish in the Class A individual tournament.

Colin Merritt, Edward Little junior: Merritt led his team with a 40.6 average during the season. He helped the Red Eddies to a sixth-place tie in the Class A team championship, then shot a 76 in the Class A individual tournament, tying for fifth.

Armand Ouellette, Thornton Academy senior: A three-time All-State selection, Ouellette had the best score (73) during the Class A team championships, leading the Trojans to fourth place. In the individual championships, he shot another 73, finishing third. During the season, he averaged 36.2. He will play golf next year at Kenyon College in Ohio.

Tyler Rivers, York senior: Rivers was the Wildcats’ top scorer when York won the team title in 2018, and did it again this season. Rivers shot a 77 in leading the Wildcats to a second consecutive Class B championship. He added to his trophy case the following week, winning the Class B individual title with a 77.

Mitch Tarrio, Kents Hill senior: The Huskies entered the Class C tournament for the first time, and Tarrio led them to the state title, shooting a 70 on Natanis’ Arrowhead course. He returned the next week to shoot a 71 and win the Class C individual championship.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gerry Caron, Mt. Ararat: Caron is a repeat honoree. He has built a strong program, evident by the quick rebuild after graduating three seniors from the 2018 Class A state championship team. The Eagles replaced that leadership and won the championship again by two strokes.

