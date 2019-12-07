PHILADELPHIA — Scott Laughton had a goal, an assist and a hard check in a chippy contest to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbhere also scored for Philadelphia, which has won six of seven. Konecny didn’t return after a hard, open-ice hit by Mark Borowiecki late in the first period.

Anthony Duclair netted a pair of goals and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, which has lost six of seven.

There were sticks and gloves all over the ice with 24.5 seconds remaining when Tkachuk sent Laughton to the ice with a cross-check and then jumped on him. Tkachuk was sent off with two penalties, for cross-checking and roughing.

After Duclair notched his second goal of the contest to tie it with five minutes left, Laughton answered just 11 seconds later by finishing on a rebound to put Philadelphia ahead.

Provorov gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead 3:17 into the third when he fired a wrist shot past Anders Nilsson’s glove side after a nifty pass from Joel Farabee at the blue line.

Konecny was laid out by Borowiecki with 2:22 left in the first and didn’t return. Borowiecki entered third in the NHL with 115 hits, and he caught an unsuspecting Konecny with a hard, but clean check.

The game got physical after that, with Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek responding by fighting Nick Paul in a one-sided affair won by Paul. Less than 15 seconds into the second, Laughton sent Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the ice with a hard hit. Pageau got up and then fought Flyers rookie Farabee to a draw.

The checking remained hard, but the game settled down from that point.

CANUCKS 5, SABRES 4 (OT): J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 3:21 into overtime as Vancouver beat visiting Buffalo.

Buffalo’s Marcus Johansson scored with 59 seconds left and his team’s goalie pulled in the third period to tie it at 5, but Miller scored his 13th of the season off a pass from rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes in overtime.

The Sabres thought they had scored in the extra session, but the goal was disallowed because of a delayed interference penalty to Henri Jokiharau. Miller scored on the ensuing power play.

