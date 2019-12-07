NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Andrew Fleming scored 18 points and Maine made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off Central Connecticut 66-64 on Saturday.

Fleming sank 6 of 10 shots from the floor and made 6 of 8 foul shots for the Black Bears (3-6).

Myles Baker buried a 3-pointer to pull the winless Blue Devils (0-9) within 63-61 with 1:49 left to play, but Peter Stumer hit two free throws with 21 seconds to go to push Maine’s lead to 65-61. Baker made 3 to get CCU within a point with 12 seconds left. Fleming made 1 of 2 foul shots 2 seconds later and Nedelijko Prijovic blocked Baker’s 3-pointer on the final shot of the game.

Mykhailo Yagodin came off the bench to score 11 with four assists for Maine. Prijovic and Vilgot Larsson both scored 10.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 107, SALVE REGINA 91: Siddiq Canty scored 25 points, while Avery DeBrito and Alex Kravchuk added 21 points apiece as the Nor’Easters (6-4, 1-2 CCC) cruised past the Seahawks (2-6, 0-2) in Biddeford.

Kevin Kelly led Salve Regina with 31 points. Cameron Collins had 20 points and eight rebounds.

BATES 84, ST. JOSEPH’S 69: Six players scored in double figures as the Bobcats (5-1) beat the Monks (2-5) in Lewiston.

Stephon Baxter had 15 points and six assists, while Omar Sarr added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Bates. Nick Gilpin chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds. Jeff Spellman added 14 points and Tom Coyne 12.

Jack Casale had 19 points and 11 rebounds for St. Joseph’s. David Keohan had 16 points and Nicholas Curtis 11.

COLBY 101, COLBY-SAWYER 69: Three players scored over 20 points and the Mules (9-0) stayed unbeaten with a win over the Chargers (4-3) in New London, N.H.

Noah Tyson had 29 points and nine rebounds for Colby, while Sam Jefferson and Wallace Tucker each had 21 points.

Dana Bean had 16 points for Colby-Sawyer.

WESTERN CONN. 78, SOUTHERN MAINE 76: Fenton Bradley had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Colonials (6-2, 2-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (4-5, 0-3) in Gorham.

Legend Johnson had 15 points, while Ahmod Privott added 14 points and eight rebounds for Western Connecticut.

Jacobe Thomas had 30 points and 11 rebounds for Southern Maine. Derek Haney added 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 70, COLBY 51: Maddie Hasson posted 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Polar Bears (8-0) topped the Mules (3-4) to give Coach Adrienne Shibles her 400th career win, in Brunswick.

Shibles has 262 wins at Bowdoin to go with 138 wins at Swathmore.

Sela Kay scored 18 points for Bowdoin, while Samantha Roy added five points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Alisha Aube had 12 points and Ainsley Burns 11 for Colby.

BATES 67, ST. JOSEPH’S 52: Meghan Graff had 26 points and six assists as the Bobcats (4-4) beat the Monks (5-3) in Lewiston.

Ariana Dalia added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Taylor McVeigh had seven points and nine boards.

Alyson Fillion paced the Monks with 19 points and six rebounds. Kaleigh Walsh added 10 points and seven rebounds.

HARVARD 69, MAINE 40: Mackenzie Barta had 14 points and nine rebounds as the Crimson (7-3) routed the Black Bears (3-7) in Orono.

Lola Mullaney had 15 points for Harvard, while Jeannie Boehm added 14 points.

Anne Simon scored 13 points and Maddy McVicar had 11 for Maine.

SOUTHERN MAINE 66, WESTERN CONN. 49: Kristen Curley had 29 points, five rebounds, four steals and four blocks as the Huskies (5-5, 1-2 Little East) beat the Colonials (2-6, 0-2) in Gorham.

Victoria Harris added nine points and nine rebounds for the Huskies.

Samantha Garcia had 11 points and Hannah Maghini 10 for Western Connecticut.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 78, SALVE REGINA 39: Sadie Nelson had 14 points and six rebounds as the Nor’easters (7-2, 3-0 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Seahawks (0-8, 0-2) in Biddeford.

Ashley Coneys added 10 points for UNE. Torie Scorpio had 14 points for Salve Regina.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MASSACHUSETTS 4, MAINE 1: Mitchell Chaffee scored his 12th goal on the season as the Minutemen (11-4-1, 6-3-1 Hockey East) finished off a weekend sweep of the Black Bears (8-7-3, 4-6-2) in Amherst, Mass.

John Leonard, Niko Hildenbrand and Philip Lagunov also scored for UMass. Adam Dawe’s power-play goal put Maine on the board in the third period with Levi Kleiboer and Mitchell Fossier assisting. Jeremy Swayman stopped 30 shots for Maine.

CONN. COLLEGE 3, COLBY 2: Colin Stevens scored midway through the third period to lift the Camels (3-5, 2-4 NESCAC) over the Mules (3-5, 1-4) in Waterville.

Carter Breitenfeldt and Brendan Murphy scored in the first period to give Colby a 1-0 lead. Chris Adamsons and Ryan Petti scored in the second to tie it for Conn. College.

Connor Rodericks made 41 saves for the Camels, while Andrew Tucci had 27 for the Mules.

TUFTS 5, BOWDOIN 4: Michael Gordon scored with five minutes remaining to lift the Jumbos (3-6, 2-4 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (4-4, 2-3) in Brunswick.

Bradley Ingersoll, Ethan Kimball, Albert Wascho and Pat Geary all scored for Bowdoin, which had leads of 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3.

Angus Scott scored twice for Tufts. Nick Schultze and Machlan Sawden also scored.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, HOBART 2 (OT): Adam Withers scored the tying goal midway through the third period, and the winning goal in overtime to lead the Huskies (3-6-2, 3-4-1 NEHC) to a win over the Statesmen (6-3-1, 3-3-0) at Gorham.

Ethan Bassile also scored for Southern Maine. Anthony D’Aloisio made 32 saves.

Andrew Longo and Aaron Maguyon scored for Hobart.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

VERMONT 3, MAINE 2: Kristina Shanahan, Maude Poulin-Labelle and Corinne McCool all scored as the Catamounts (7-7-5, 4-5-3 AEC) built a 3-1 lead and held off the Black Bears (7-9-2, 4-7-1) at Orono.

Ida Press and Michelle Weis scored for Maine.

Blanka Skodova made 23 saves in the win. Carly Jackson stopped 25 shots for Maine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, SALVE REGINA 0: Jessie Scott and Bella Crugnale scored in the second period as the Nor’easters (7-0-1, 5-0-1 CHC) beat the Seahawks (1-9, 1-5) in Biddeford.

Julia Benjamin made 26 saves for UNE.

COLBY 3, ST. MICHAEL’S 0: Three players scored as the Mules (6-0-1) beat the Purple Knights (2-0-1) in Waterville.

Lily Von Stade and Cindy Giandomenico scored in the first period, and Lauren Keen scored in the second.

NORWICH 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Sophie McGovern had a goal and three assists as the Cadets (10-1, 7-0 NEHC) beat the Huskies (3-7, 3-4) at Gorham.

Samantha Benoit, Julia Masotta, Amanda Conway and Alyssa Hulst also scored.

Whitney Padgett made 34 saves for USM.

