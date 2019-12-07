Pearl Friedland-Farley, South Portland sophomore libero: The Red Riots advanced to the quarterfinals and Friedland-Farley was a huge reason. Playing in the back, she got to balls many players would not. She finished with 298 digs, along with 21 aces while serving at 90.9 percent.

Annika Hester, Falmouth junior outside hitter: Our two-time selection as Player of the Year, Hester helped Falmouth win a second consecutive Class A state title. She had 329 kills, 161 digs, 18 assists and 14 blocks. She also had 47 aces. She has committed to play at the University of San Diego.

Evelyn Lukis, Yarmouth junior outside hitter: A repeat All-State selection, the powerful Lukis had another strong season in helping the Clippers to a second consecutive Class B state title. She had 140 kills (including the state title clincher), 104 digs, 27 aces and nine blocks.

Maggie Murray, Yarmouth junior right-side hitter: A dominating presence on the right side of the net, Murray led Yarmouth with 198 kills, 124 digs and 41 aces. She had 13 kills in the state championship match.

Meg Perry, Gorham senior outside hitter: Perry had a tremendous season while helping the Rams advance to the Class A semifinals, where they lost 3-2 to Scarborough. She had 197 kills and 182 digs while also serving 51 aces.

Katie Phillips, Falmouth junior setter: Perhaps no one was better than Phillips at setting up teammates. She had 258 assists on the season, while also converting 134 kills. She added 48 digs, 21 blocks and 55 aces.

Morgan Schwinn, Washington Academy junior outside hitter: Schwinn helped the Raiders to the Class B semifinals, compiling 229 kills, 163 digs and 55 aces while serving at a 94.6 percent clip. She was the Penobscot Valley Conference player of the year.

Maddie Strouse, Scarborough sophomore middle hitter: Strouse stepped in an became a dominant player for the Red Storm this season. She had 140 kills, 23 blocks, 54 digs and 24 aces and was a huge factor during the playoffs.

Shaelyn Thornton, Scarborough junior outside hitter: A repeat All-State selection, Thornton is regarded as the Red Storm’s top passer. She had 175 digs, 94 kills and 25 aces in helping Scarborough reach the Class A state championship match.

Julia Torre, Cape Elizabeth junior libero: A repeat All-State selection, Torre had 223 digs and 43 aces while serving at a 92 percent clip. She helped the Capers advance to the Class B state championship match.

COACH OF THE YEAR



Sarah Boeckel, Cape Elizabeth

The Capers graduated 12 players from a team that reached the 2018 Class B state championship match, so expectations were muted for 2019. All Boeckel did was find the right combinations, keep the young team improving during the season and get Cape Elizabeth back to the Class B championship match.

