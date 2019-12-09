TURNER — Logan Brown manufactured 19 points to lead Brunswick to a 56-22 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over Leavitt on Friday evening.

Brown’s game-high output featured five 3-pointers, and she added seven steals and four assists.

Hannah Fortier (eight points, four assists), Morgan Foster (seven points) and Kendahl Dow (eight points, six points) made their first career varsity starts for Brunswick, 1-0 and slated to host Yarmouth on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lexi Guptill chipped in eight points and pulled in 10 boards.

The Dragons (1-0) jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and a 35-8 margin at the midpoint. Brunswick went 4-of-7 from the free-throw line, while the 0-1 Hornets made 9-of-24 from the stripe.

Taylor White registered 10 points for the Hornets (0-1) with a trey and seven from the line.

Freeport 48, Poland 21

Junior forward Rachel Wall drained a game-high 19 points to lead Freeport to a Western Maine Conference victory at Poland Friday evening.

The Falcons (1-0) came out strong in the first half, taking a 27-8 lead at the break.

Sophomore guard Gabrielle Bolduc paced the Knights (0-1) with seven points on a field goal and five from the free-throw line.

Freeport visits Lincoln Academy on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon 33, Telstar 30

Senior guard Giana Russo scored a game-high 19 points as Lisbon grabbed a Mountain Valley Conference victory over Telstar on Friday at Bethel in head coach Doug Sautter’s return to the bench.

The Rebels (0-1) took a 21-17 halftime lead but lost momentum in the second half. Senior center Luci Rothwell tossed in a team-high 16 points for Telstar.

The Greyhounds open their home slate tonight at 6 p.m. against Winthrop.

Boys basketball

BATH — JD Dionne scored 22 points, including a dunk at the end of the opening quarter to get Mt. Ararat going in a 59-33 KVAC win over Morse at Bath Middle School on Friday.

The Eagles (1-0) led 12-6, 31-13 and 48-26 at the quarter breaks.

Ty Henke chipped in 11 points and James Singleton eight for Mt. Ararat, which hosts Gray-New Gloucester on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Morse’s Josh Haycock had eight points and Brogan Shaw tossed in five. The 0-1 Shipbuilders visit Poland on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Leavitt 60, Brunswick 53

Wyatt Hathaway scored 12 of his 21 points during the fourth quarter as Leavitt outscored the Dragons 18-7 to transform a four-point deficit into a seven-point KVAC victory Friday.

Cole Morin added 20 points for the Hornets, and Joziah Learned 15.

James Belanger had 20 points for Brunswick, and Evan Kilfoil 16.

Brunswick heads to Yarmouth on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Freeport 49, Poland 41

Gabe Wagner scored 14 points and the host Falcons held a 31-21 scoring advantage in the second half and rallied past the Knights.

Alex Helie and Blaine Cockburn added 10 points apiece for Freeport.

Isaiah Hill scored 15 points for Poland.

The Falcons are back at home on Tuesday (7 p.m.) against Lincoln Academy.

Girls hockey

FALMOUTH — Lexi Saxton scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon (2-1) in a win over Greely (1-3) at Family Ice Center on Saturday.

Leah Walker tallied a pair of goals for the Rangers.

Mt. Ararat jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame on a goal each from Bre Hunter and Ema Hawkes. Saxton made it a 3-1 contest after 15 minutes.

In the second frame, Alexis Durant staked Mt. Ararat to a 4-1 advantage before Walker’s second goal closed the gap to 4-2 heading to the third period.

Claire Stewart’s goal with 4:33 remaining cut the Eagles lead to 4-3, but Saxton put the hosts away with 29 ticks left on the clock.

Greta Marchildon had 11 saves for the win, while Greely netminder Meghan Abel made 20 stops.

The Eagles host York on Thursday at Watson Arena at 5:15 p.m.

Lewiston 5, Yarmouth/Freeport 0

Leah Landry scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal for the Blue Devils (4-0) in a win over Yarmouth/Freeport (1-4) at Travis Roy Arena on Saturday.

Paige Pomerleau chipped in with a goal and two assists.

The Clippers fell to 1-4 and host Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells/Sanford today at 5:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

PORTLAND — South Portland scored with less than a second remaining in regulation to narrow St. Dom’s victory to 4-3 on Saturday at Troubh Arena

The Saints led 2-1 after two periods.

Collin Casserley, Lucas Pushard, Jack Ouellette and Jacob Lewis scored goals for the victors.

The Red Riots (0-1) are slated to visit Portland/Deering on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. back at Troubh Arena.

