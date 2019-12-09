Arrests
11/27 at 5:38 a.m. Matthew Davis, 34, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on U.S. Route 1 in Freeport and charged with violating a protection from abuse order and violating condition of release.
Summonses
11/30 at 6:15 p.m. Michael Wiggin, 30, of Munjoy Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating without a license.
Fire calls
11/30 at 10:29 a.m. Cooking fire on Russell Road.
12/1 at 3:04 p.m. Outdoor fire on Hillside Avenue.
12/1 at 7:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Sturdivant Road.
12/3 at 11:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Blackstrap Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Nov. 27-Dec. 4.
