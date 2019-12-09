Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported for the period Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.

Fire calls

11/30 at 9:58 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

11/30 at 10:29 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

11/30 at 1:57 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

12/1 at 3:07 p.m. Shots fired on Woods Road.

12/1 at 7:59 p.m. Alarm on Fundy Road.

12/2 at 12:39 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

12/2 at 4 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

12/2 at 9:52 p.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/2 at 10:57 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

12/2 at 10:58 p.m. Alarm on Ledgewood Drive.

12/3 at 9:42 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

12/3 at 9:52 a.m. Accident on Merrill Road.

12/3 at 10:51 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woodville Road.

12/3 at 12:16 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/3 at 12:54 p.m. Accident on Farm Gate Road.

12/3 at 1:40 p.m. Accident at Falmouth and Leighton roads.

12/3 at 1:44 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

12/3 at 1:49 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

12/3 at 3:47 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/3 at 4:52 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

12/3 at 8:20 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

12/4 at 8:18 a.m. Accident at Leighton and Falmouth roads.

12/4 at 10:40 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/4 at 10:55 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

12/4 at 11:31 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

12/5 at 2:02 a.m. Alarm on Marigold Lane.

12/5 at 11:34 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

12/5 at 2:25 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/5 at 3:33 p.m. Assist Portland.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.

