Arrests

12/5 at 11:53 a.m. Marco Edward Krauthamer, 31, of Wardtown Road, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

12/6 at 12:58 p.m. David S. Smith, 59, of Poland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Steven Milton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

12/2 at 3:05 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/2 at 3:09 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/2 at 4:26 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lower Main Street.

12/2 at 9:04 p.m. Accident on Allen Road.

12/3 at 7:10 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

12/3 at 2:10 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/3 at 4:23 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Route 196.

12/4 at 8:32 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/5 at 2:55 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

12/5 at 2:55 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/6 at 9:33 a.m. Accident on Merrill Road

12/6 at 4:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/6 at 6:08 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Dec. 2-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: