YARMOUTH — Sadie Carnes broke a scoreless tie 3:35 into the third period as the Yarmouth/Freeport girls high school team picked up a 3-0 victory over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford on Monday at Travis Roy Arena.

Olivia Bradford scored 1:06 after Carnes’ goal, and Lizzie Guertler finished the scoring with 1:58 left as the Clippers improved to 2-4.

Allison Perrotta turned away 13 shots in the Yarmouth/Freeport cage for the shutout, while Kelsie Keely made 32 saves for the visitors (1-5).

Chloe White, Kate Tracy and Moll Carnes had an assist each for the Clippers, who visit Greely on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

WISCASSET — Wiscasset jumped out to an 8-3 first-quarter lead, but Mt. Abram rallied with a big second quarter for a 29-24 Mountain Valley Conference win.

The Wolverines (0-1), who visit Madison on Friday at 6:30 p.m., trailed 19-13 at the half as the Roadrunners outscored the hosts, 16-5, in the second quarter. Mt. Abram increased its lead to 27-17 after three.

Zoey Waltz and Kateleen Trask each scored nine points for Wiscasset. Waltz added eight rebounds, seven steals and two assists, while Trask chipped in six boards, two assists and two steals. Kylie Peoples hauled in 15 rebounds.

At the free-throw line, Wiscasset finished 5-of-7, while Mt. Abram was 7-of-18.

Winthrop 60, Lisbon 17

Madison Forgue knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points, leading the Ramblers (1-0) over the Greyhounds (1-1) at Lisbon.

Sage Fortin had 12 points and Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 10 for Winthrop.

Giana Russo scored six points for Lisbonm which hosts Hall-Dale on Friday at 6 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: