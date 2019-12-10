WISCASSET — Carrabec earned it’s first win of the season with an 81-35 victory over Wiscasset in boys high school Mountain Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday.

The Cobras evened their record at 1-1, while the Wolverines dropped to 0-3.

Carrabec’s Luke Carey led all scorers with 27 points with three 3-point baskets. The freshman was also six-for-eight from the free-throw line. Freshman Eli Canales added 13, while Danny Handley chipped in with 12.

Wiscasset’s Brett Osmond poured in 14 points and Noah Haggett had nine. Kasey Mills chipped in with five points, while Matt Eckert hit a trey for three points. Marshall Weeks grabbed six rebounds, followed by Haggett and Mills, each with five, while Osmond brought in four.

The Cobras raced to out an 18-7 first-quarter lead behind Carey’s 13 points that included back-to-back threes late in the frame. Osmond had five of the Wiscasset’s points.

The Wolverines, playing on back-to-back nights after a Monday night loss to Mt. Abram, found their offense was more effective in the second quarter. Baskets from Osmond, Joshua Jones and a three from Haggett midway through the quarter had the home team trailing, 24-14.

“The first two games they had to learn what they could control,” Wiscasset coach Jamie Jones said. “We didn’t have that the first two games from start to finish and when you don’t start that way, it’s hard to kick it in. I know it’s hard to get to that next gear when playing the level of the teams we are playing, so we need to make sure we bring that intensity like we did tonight, especially after back-to-back games. We start there, we can go anywhere.”

Haggett agreed with his coach about the intensity.

“We played with high intensity,” the Wiscasset senior said. “We felt we needed to come out with it tonight because we haven’t the first two games. We still have room to improve but we worked hard today.”

A 17-5 run to end the half by the visitors pushed the lead to 41-19 at the break, taking advantage of 22 first-half turnovers by the Wolverines.

Carrabec was 13-for-31 from the free throw line, while Wiscasset hit two of three attempts in the opening half.

After scoring just two points off a pair of free throws in the second quarter, Carey found the bottom of the net four more times from the field in the third, including a basket from behind the arc for 10 more points as Carrabec extended its lead to 70-24 after three quarters of play.

The Wolverines managed just five third quarter points, but 11 more in the fourth for 35 points after scoring only 19 and 18 in each of the previous two games.

When the final horn sounded, the score showed a victory for the Cobras, but the Wolverines coach saw more than just that.

“I don’t really pay attention to the scoreboard. We do things well, the scoreboard takes care of itself. It’s about the small victories for us regardless,” Jones said. “The ball movement was there and defensively we worked as a unit. The things I tell them they were doing tonight and that made me happy. Us playing good ball is what we strive for and if we can do that, it’s a win for us.”

Wiscasset travels to Monmouth on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tip off.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: