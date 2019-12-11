POLAND — Gabe Aucoin scored 27 points, and Morse outscored Poland, 27-15, in the third quarter en route to a 72-59 high school boys basketball victory on Wednesday.

The Shipbuilders improved to 1-1 and hosts Medomak Valley on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Knights fell to 0-2.

Poland led 13-10 after a quarter, but Morse grabbed a 29-27 halftime lead before exploding to a 56-42 advantage through three.

Brogan Shaw and Sawyer Stead split 18 points down the middle in the win, and Morse finished 12-of-20 from the free-throw line.

Joe Riguette paced the Knights with 13 points, followed by Dalton Bolduc and Gage Bachelder with 12 each. The Knights were 12-of-21 from the stripe.

OOB 77, Richmond 45

The Bobcats opened their season on the road at Old Orchard Beach and fell to the 2-0 Seagulls.

Richmond (0-1) trailed 24-8 after a quarter and 41-13 by halftime.

Ryan Crockett popped for 37 points to pace OOB, with Landen Johnson adding 12.

Kenny Bing had a big game for Richmond scoring 18 points and pulling in 18 rebounds. Calob Densmore chipped in 14 points and 13 boards.

The Bobcats host St. Dom’s on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Pine Tree 46, GPC 40

The host Breakers evened their record at 1-1 with a Class D South win over Greater Portland Christian.

Ricky Morales and Chris Amisi combined for 43 points.

Christian Patterson paced the Lions with 20 points.

Pine Tree Academy visits Forest Hills on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Freeport 66, Lincoln Academy 38

Gabe Wagner helped the host Falcons jump out to a 23-5 first-quarter lead en route to a Freeport win.

Freeport is 2-0 heading into Thursday’s road game at Cape Elizabeth (7 p.m.).

Wagner scored seven of his eight points in the opening frame, while Harrison Brown and Elias Thomas each scored 10 points.

Jayden Dolloff paced the Eagles (0-2) with 10 points.

Gray-New Gloucester 62, Mt. Ararat 40

At Topsham, Jay Hawkes tallied 10 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Patriots pulled away for a win over the Eagles, who fell to 1-1 and visit Brunswick on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Hawkes hit four of Gray-New Gloucester’s nine 3-pointers. Nick Pelletier chipped in 14 points.

James Singleton tallied 10 points to pace Mt. Ararat, with Lukas Holman adding eight and JD Dionne seven.

Girls basketball

BRUNSWICK — Logan Brown led a fourth-quarter comeback as the Brunswick rallied for a 46-41 victory over Yarmouth.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

The Clippers (1-1) led 17-10, 23-17 and 35-28 at the quarter breaks.

But the Dragons (2-0), behind 11 fourth-quarter points from Brown and seven from Lexi Guptill allowed Brunswick to come all the way back.

Brown finished with 19 points, followed by Guptill with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Morgan Foster added seven points, while Kendahl Dow pulled down seven boards.

Calin McConagle led Yarmouth with 12 points, while Margaret McNeil chipped in 10 and Katelyn D’Appolonia nine.

Brunswick hosts Mt. Ararat on Friday at 5 p.m.

Poland 29, Morse 27

The visiting Knights pulled out a two-point win at Bath Middle School.

In a close, low-scoring contest, Poland (1-1) led 5-4 after a quarter. Morse (0-2) rallied to forge a 13-13 halftime deadlock and the game was still tied at 21 through three.

Ally Ferland led the Knights with six points, while Mary LaRochelle picked up 12 points and six rebounds for the Shipbuilders, who visit Medomak Valley on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Abby Carpenter added six points for Morse, with Dory Kulis pulling in seven rebounds.

Gray-New Gloucester 55, Mt. Ararat 19

At Gray, Jordan Grant had 23 points to power the Patriots (2-0) past the Eagles (1-1).

Sam Fortin and Emma West split 20 points down the middle inm the win.

Kyla Greenleaf and Alexa Eaton each scored six points for Mt. Ararat, which visits Brunswick on Friday at 5 p.m.

OOB 48, Richmond 27

The host Seagulls started quickly for a win over the Bobcats.

Shani Plante had nine first-quarter points as Old Orchard Beach grabbed a 15-8 lead.

Plante finished with 17 points, while Eliose MacNair had 13.

Paige Lebel paced Richmond (0-1) with eight points.

The Bobcats host St. Dom’s on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Freeport 64, Lincoln 34

The visiting Falcons rolled to a 2-0 start with a road win at Newcastle.

Freeport is slated to host Cape Elizabeth on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Caroline Smith had 15 points, Rachel Wall 11 and Mason Baker-Schlendering 10.

Grace Houlton paced the Eagles with 12 points.

Boys hockey

BRUNSWICK — Brunswick opened its home slate with a 3-1 victory over Cape Elizabeth in a Class B South matchup inside Watson Arena.

The Dragons are 1-1 and host Cony on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

After a lot of back-and-forth skating, Brunswick opened it up at the end of the first on a goal from the point by Tommy Labbe. Sam Cassidy chipped in another as the first period wound down to make it 2-0 Dragons after a period.

Cape tried to claw back into it and got a shorthanded goal that caught everyone off guard.

The Dragons answered right back off a 2-on-1 break with AJ Wolverton setting up Michael Marro for the goal.

The third period saw plenty of action, but the Dragons held on for the win.

Bowdoin College

BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin closed out its women’s basketball opening semester with a dominating 95-35 victory over the University of Maine-Farmington inside Morrell Gymnasium.

The Polar Bears are off to a 9-0 start and returns to action next in California against Cal Lutheran on Dec. 28.

Every played scored for Bowdoin in the win, with Sela Kay scoring 14 points, Ali Meade with 13, Maddie Hasson and Anika Helmke with a dozen each, and Annie Maher with 10. Sam Roy dished out nine assists, and Dorian Cohen pulled down nine rebounds.

Women’s hockey

GORHAM — Bowdoin dropped a 2-0 decision to the University of Southern Maine to close out the semester with a 4-3-1 record.

The Polar Bears return to play on Jan. 2 at home against Trinity.

USM (4-7) received a goal each from Ryan Binette and Jordan Colbert (empty-netter). Whitney Padgett had 25 saves.

Dani Marquez made 16 saves.

