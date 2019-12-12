BRUNSWICK — Brunswick High School boys basketball coach Todd Hanson earned his 300th win Tuesday when the Dragons beat host Yarmouth, 47-40.

Hanson, who teaches math at the high school, is in his 24th season as Brunswick’s varsity coach. His unbeaten 2002 team won the Class A state title. This was first basketball Gold Ball in the school’s history. During his tenure Brunswick has also won 5 KVAC championships.

A member of Waterville’s 1985 Class A championship team, Hanson went on to play at the University of Maine. After six years as an assistant (four at Waterville, two at Thomas College), Hanson took over a struggling Brunswick program in 1996.

Coming from a basketball heritage, his father Skip coached the 1975 Dover-Foxcroft team to a Class B State Championship. The Hansons are the only Maine father and son coaching duo to lead their teams to a state championship.

Adam Caron a player on Hanson’s early teams and later an assistant coach in the Brunswick program noted, “Coach’s relatable teaching approach and motivating mindset made myself, my teammates, and all of his teams realize and achieve our full potential to earn wins and championships. Coach is a true leader, and an example of how success comes from great coaching. As a former coach on his staff, his mentorship and tutelage inspired me to teach the game of basketball. Coach Hanson is and always will be a great coach to me and to the Brunswick community.”

“Coach Hanson is more than a basketball coach at BHS. He not only teaches the game of basketball to our young men here, but he also teaches lifelong lessons for these young men to become leaders when they are older,” said Brunswick athletic director Jeff Ramich. “He wants them to be great brothers, sons, husbands and fathers. He takes great pride in all of their successes out of high school. To me personally, he is not only one of the best coaches we have here at BHS or in the state of Maine, but he is also a great friend and is always there for me and everyone else. This achievement couldn’t happened to a better person.”

In the win over the Clippers, Brunswick (1-1) jumped out to a 27-15 halftime lead. Yarmouth cut the lead down to five points with two minutes left, but Evan Kilfoil,l who had 15 points, scored six points down the stretch, including a perfect 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.

“Great team effort,” said Hanson after the win.

Brunswick returns to action on Thursday when the Dragons host “Battle of the Bridge” rival Mt. Ararat at 6:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

GREELY — Leah Walker scored in the first period and Camilla Lattanzi got an insurance goal 1:52 into the third as Greely (2-3) downed Yarmouth/Freeport (2-5) at Family Ice Center, 2-1, on Wednesday.

Greely goalie Meghan Abel finished with 22 saves.

Olivia Bradford scored for the Clippers midway through the third period, assisted by Sophie Newberg.

Yarmouth/Freeport hosts Portland/Deering on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Lewiston 14, Brunswick 0

Leah Dube registered three goals and three assists as the Blue Devils (5-0) routed the Dragons (0-5) at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Lilly Gish and Nadia Roy each assisted on three goals.

Lewiston outshot the Dragons, 54-1.

Brunswick is slated to host Scarborough on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: