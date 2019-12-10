As a small state, both geographically and numerically, Maine enjoys a status of overrepresentation in the U.S. Senate. And, to that I say “Thank goodness!” Or rather I used to, considering those who have ably pursued our interests in the past: Edmund Muskie, William Cohen, George Mitchell and other congressional heavyweights who served the people of Maine with conviction, intelligence and honor.

Presently, however, we have a voice in Susan Collins, who bears little semblance to her forebears. Special interests and political ideology have tarnished the proud Maine tradition of superlative representation.

We are now besieged by the Four Horsemen of Calumny. Where is Margaret Chase Smith when you need her?

Jeff Callahan

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: