PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — A message in a bottle that is more than 36 years old was discovered in Massachusetts.

Joshua Mendes said he found a weathered glass bottle with the bleached letter while beachcombing in Provincetown. The letter was signed by an 11-year-old girl named Jenny Brown and dated May 14, 1983, he said.

The letter gives a post office box in Jonesport, Maine, and says “Please write me.”

Mendes told Bangor Daily News his attempts to contact Brown have not been successful.

